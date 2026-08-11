Bleak blues of tides and trials

It’s all blue and wet.

The world created by Athulya Pillai in her new comic book is on the brink of a disaster. Not one that devastates and leaves. But a persistent one. Like a routine.

‘Nanavu’ is about perennial tidal flooding that brings with it a constant feeling of wetness around you — home, walls, feet. You can never escape it.

It comes and goes every other week, and gets even worse during the rains. However, amid this wetness life goes on.

“That is what I first noticed when I visited Elankunnappuzha,” says Athulya.

It was during the KaBhoom cultural festival in Kochi last year that the 31-year-old illustrator visited the village, thanks to the efforts of Common Ground, a collaborative initiative, and Equinoct, a nonprofit that works in India’s coastal regions.

“People there were going about their lives, their pokkali fields and shrimp farms amidst the flooding. As if resigned to fate,” says Athulya.

“Some were also leaving behind their homes when things got too difficult and their houses were damaged beyond repair. But there was no solution.”

That’s when she wanted to tell the story of these common people through the eyes of a little girl.