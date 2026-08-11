Messi visit promise: Kerala Sports Department flags critical lapses in previous government’s proceedings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sports and Youth Affairs Department has found critical lapses on the part of the previous LDF government in the proceedings it followed to bring the Argentina football team and its star player, Lionel Messi, to the state for a friendly match.

The report, prepared by the department in July itself, has been handed over to Chief Minister VD Satheesan’s office.

The report states that by portraying Messi’s visit as a government backed international event, the government machinery was misused to gain market credibility and commercial advantage for the sponsor, Reporter Broadcasting Company (RBC). Additionally, no open process was followed to appoint RBC for the event.

The document submitted by the Argentine Football Association (AFA) is neither a formal commitment letter addressed to the Government of Kerala nor a legally binding assurance, the report stated.

The report found that the proceedings were initiated only through written notes from the then Sports Minister, V Abdurahiman, and his office, and not with the department’s proper knowledge.

Of the Rs 210 crore estimated as the total budget of the project, Rs 198 crore was the amount expected to be given to AFA, while only Rs 82 crore was touted to be generated as income from the event.