As June-July dry up, August brings Kerala’s monsoon punch

Monsoon indiscipline has been mystifying Kerala over the past decade. To the extent that not just environmentalists and scientists, even common people have begun murmuring about a super El Nino and climate change.

The concern was perhaps most visible at Kerala’s beloved tourist destination, Thekkady, where June and July saw very little rain. During a recent visit, everyone there had a comment on the erratic rain pattern.

Jeep driver Azharuddeen M pointed to the tea plantations. “This year, there hasn’t been much rain. We aren’t used to water crises, only floods. But this year, we are anticipating one,” he said.

“The tea bushes need a lot of water. But the weather has betrayed us. We haven’t seen such a dry monsoon. Small-time farmers will suffer the most.”

Forest guide Rahul pointed to still-dry watermarks on the banks of Periyar.

“Though it’s monsoon, Thekkady has not got much rain this year. The river is still dry in many parts, like it is usually during summer. The makeshift rafts we usually use to cross the river now lie unused,” he sighed.

“These types of intense weather conditions are one reason why we are seeing more man-animal conflict in many parts of the state.”

Dr Vijaykumar P, assistant professor of environmental sciences at the University of Kerala, was planning to plant paddy in his new field in Thrissur. However, as June sizzled, veteran farmers told him to wait.

Things, however, took a turn in August.