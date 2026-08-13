Freedom after dark, but on whose terms?

Touted as an initiative to reclaim public spaces for women after dark, the Kerala government has announced a ‘Freedom at Midnight’ event in the state capital.
The night of August 14 will see the stretch from the overbridge area to PMG Junction opened exclusively to women between 10pm and 1am. Men will be barred from entering the area, where vehicular traffic will also be regulated.
For three hours, the road will transform into a venue for street games, cycling, cultural performances, open-mic sessions, storytelling, music, dance, food stalls and a night market showcasing products by women entrepreneurs. Notably, women handle security, crowd management, and event coordination as well.
The announcement has stirred a debate. While some describe the concept as utopian, others question whether the event is merely symbolic. Meanwhile, there are many who believe it marks a positive step towards making public spaces safer and more inclusive for women at night.
Let’s hear what women have to say about it.
‘Deploy more women police officers’
I don’t think segregation can address safety in a lasting manner. Safety lies in ending patriarchal prejudice, building trust and making the city more friendly to women. If you are claiming a place is safe because men aren’t present, does that imply women are not safe in places where men exist? We have seen many such movements in recent times. However, they haven’t changed the public outlook or the social situation. So, this kind of protectionism is never the answer. Instead, we should focus on what is needed to ensure greater women’s presence in public spaces. Deploy more women police officers, create spaces where women can seek help, ensure the availability of shops run by women, improve women-friendly public transport, and strengthen helplines for networking and security.
‘Symbolic initiative’
Amritha Susan George, college student
It’s a symbolic initiative with good intentions. I hope its spirit is sustained. For women to come out into public spaces at night and participate fully in society, they should feel free in the real world, which includes men. That should be the end goal — freedom of movement and the right to work alongside men. The government should implement appropriate policies and policing measures to ensure that.
‘It is a good start’
‘Reserving’ a space just for women to move about at night is not the right way to address women’s safety issues. This may, at best, spark some conversation about the matter. But if you ask me whether this alone can drive home the message of safety, it’s a no. Nevertheless, it’s a good place to start. All these years, women were told to remain indoors after sundown, so for a day, let men be told the same.
‘Awareness should begin at family level’
Deepa C Nair, principal, MGM Ponmudi Valley School
I wonder if there’s an alternate route open that night for men who want to travel that way. Jokes apart, it is society that restricts women from moving about at night. It is the same society where even adult women are accountable to their partners, spouses and male siblings. Here, if you raise a demand, you are termed an ‘activist’ and shut down. So, such an event might nudge people to rethink. But this needs to be followed up with policies to ensure prompt security systems and sensitise the public. Only then will it be effective. Awareness should begin at the family level.
‘Why should men be barred from the scene?’
Zeenath Muhammad Ali, national coordinator, She Cycling Project
We have organised such night events for women. Last year, we organised a night ride in Kochi where women rode bicycles together for a similar cause. Many of those women now feel more confident. Change should first come from within women themselves. We should shed our inhibitions. From that perspective, this event is a welcome experiment. However, I don’t understand why men should be barred from the scene. Perhaps it’s to help some women feel less reluctant. But such tokenism won’t serve the purpose in the long run.
‘New policies needed’
Aabha Muralidharan, researcher and activist
Unless women reclaim public spaces every night, like the initiatives by Pinjra Tod, this will remain a one-off event. It will only reinforce the idea that the lack of safety women experience is because of the ‘other’. Women often face violence in their own homes. Change should be reflected in every policy and economic decision. Then, there will automatically be a ripple effect. For instance, female labour force participation remains low in Kerala compared with many other states.
‘Ensure confidence’
Mayookha Udayan, college student
Women’s safety is not the absence of the opposite gender. True safety is being able to walk freely and feel safe even when all kinds of men are present — at least in public spaces. It’s up to the authorities to ensure that confidence. If this event starts a conversation about safety and respect, that’s a positive step. The fact that we still need such events shows much needs to be done.
‘Through my daughter’s lens, it’s a good concept’
Nisha V, homemaker
Initially, I thought, ‘What is the need to hold such an event at night? Aren’t August 15 programmes usually conducted during daytime?’ But then I realised that it was the whole point — to let women enter public spaces at night without inhibition. Personally, even in such a setting, I would feel safe only if I were with a group of women rather than alone. However, viewing it through my college-going daughter’s perspective, I feel the concept is good.
Compiled by: Aparna Nair, Krishna P S, Winny Vijay & Nidhi Vinod