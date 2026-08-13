Freedom after dark, but on whose terms?

Touted as an initiative to reclaim public spaces for women after dark, the Kerala government has announced a ‘Freedom at Midnight’ event in the state capital.

The night of August 14 will see the stretch from the overbridge area to PMG Junction opened exclusively to women between 10pm and 1am. Men will be barred from entering the area, where vehicular traffic will also be regulated.

For three hours, the road will transform into a venue for street games, cycling, cultural performances, open-mic sessions, storytelling, music, dance, food stalls and a night market showcasing products by women entrepreneurs. Notably, women handle security, crowd management, and event coordination as well.

The announcement has stirred a debate. While some describe the concept as utopian, others question whether the event is merely symbolic. Meanwhile, there are many who believe it marks a positive step towards making public spaces safer and more inclusive for women at night.

Let’s hear what women have to say about it.

‘Deploy more women police officers’

I don’t think segregation can address safety in a lasting manner. Safety lies in ending patriarchal prejudice, building trust and making the city more friendly to women. If you are claiming a place is safe because men aren’t present, does that imply women are not safe in places where men exist? We have seen many such movements in recent times. However, they haven’t changed the public outlook or the social situation. So, this kind of protectionism is never the answer. Instead, we should focus on what is needed to ensure greater women’s presence in public spaces. Deploy more women police officers, create spaces where women can seek help, ensure the availability of shops run by women, improve women-friendly public transport, and strengthen helplines for networking and security.