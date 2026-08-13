Move over humans, the Onakkodi now comes in pet sizes

This season, the Onakkodi in some homes may be meant for the one with four legs.

Kasavu frocks for Shih Tzus, kurtas for Labradors, skirts for cats and bandanas for pets that would rather skip the full outfit — the family Onam wardrobe now has a place for the pet.

For many pet parents, dressing up their animals for the festival is no longer a quirk.

For Radhika K, pet parent to seven-year-old German Shepherd ‘Lucky’, the outfit is part of making sure her “darling baby” is included in the family celebration.

“When the Onam month arrives, the first thing I do is buy a kasavu mundu for Lucky. I do it just like I do for my children,” the homemaker gushes.

Lucky joins the family for photographs, sadya and the payasam too. “I never want Lucky to be sitting alone while all of us are celebrating. Every other day, he is a member of our family. So why not the same on Onam or any other celebration?” asks Radhika.

Model and zumba/pilates instructor Irene M J gets equally excited as she talks about her Shih Tzu. “I love my pet daughter, Selfie, more than anything in this world,” she says.

“Being in the modeling field, I take her along to maximum shoots, take so many photos, and get custom dresses stitched for her so we can dazzle together.”

Last year, Irene arranged an Onam-themed photo shoot for Selfie featuring a traditional outfit. “It was so cute seeing her in a small pattu pavada. This time also, I am planning something similar with her,” she says, adding that the little one loves decking up and being the star attraction.