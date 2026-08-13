When a woman SHO made a ‘strong case’ with no case

It was about 9am when two men walked into the Thrissur Rural Vanitha Police Station with an urgent demand a couple of years ago.

They wanted the police to summon a woman immediately. “She has to be called here now,” they told the then Station House Officer Vinaya N A.

The two men were the woman’s husband and father-in-law. Their ‘complaint’ was about her decision to leave home.

The woman had two daughters studying in Classes 1 and 8. The men told the police that she was planning to leave them behind and go away to another town. They wanted the police to stop her.

Vinaya, however, decided to hear the woman’s side as well. She was called to the station.

She was not dressed as someone who had been called to settle a family dispute. She arrived at the station with a packed suitcase. “It was clear that she was determined to leave,” the retired officer recalls.

Vinaya spoke to her separately, away from the two men. The woman explained her position.

“She had been offered a job as a beautician at a shop in Malappuram. The salary was Rs 25,000 a month,” Vinaya recalls. “She had to reach there by 5pm that day, or she feared she would lose the opportunity.”

The woman had been without a job for some time, as she had faced humiliation due to her financial dependence on the husband.

But there was another question. What about her daughters?