Miniatures that carry a piece of Kerala

A banana chips shop. A toddy ‘shaap’ beside the flowing backwaters. A Kathakali performer caught mid-performance. Two Kalari artists locked in combat. Women performing Thiruvathira. A Malabar hornbill couple perched on a branch. Fishermen pushing their boat into the sea. Maveli that comes riding a bike...

At the studio in Kochi, these glimpses of Kerala are being recreated — for keepsakes in your homes, offices and boardrooms across the country.

At the heart of the studio are the husband-and-wife duo Paul K John and Megha Mary Abraham. Founded in Kochi in 2020, the studio brings together Paul’s background in design and Megha’s experience in event management to create handcrafted pieces inspired by Kerala’s people, places and stories.

For Paul, the journey to MemoryTrain was anything but straightforward. After studying business management, he pursued 3D animation. Then, he worked on films at a Disney studio before moving into automotive design in the UK. But he soon realised he wanted to build something of his own.

He started thinking about how design could tell stories rooted in India.

Megha, meanwhile, had built her career in the events industry in Dubai before returning to Kochi. Together, they explored business ideas that combined design, branding and storytelling. Their travels abroad also helped the process.

“Wherever we’ve travelled, we’ve seen really nice souvenirs that you actually feel like buying and taking home. In India, you either had inexpensive tourist memorabilia or traditional handicrafts that many people couldn’t afford. We felt there was a gap,” says Paul.