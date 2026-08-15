When they speak...

Are you ever truly alone? Reshma Elizabeth Thomas poses this question in her latest book, ‘Whispers of Everyday Things: Monologues from the Mundane’.

What happens when you slow down and pay attention to the objects around you? Even in an empty house, she suggests, you are never quite alone. The bed, the pillow, the alarm clock, and even the mirror are silent witnesses to your life, holding stories that perhaps even the people closest to you do not know.

And Reshma, a gender policy advisor and founder-CEO of Equigit Solutions Pvt Ltd, voices their view in her book.

Illustrated by eight-year-old Nakshatra Vivek, the book is a collection of 19 monologues narrated by everyday objects. The pairing of Reshma’s contemplative prose with Nakshatra’s imaginative illustrations creates what the author calls ‘a meeting of memory and wonder’.

The illustrations lend warmth to the pages — their simplicity creating a contrast with the author’s observations.

Nakshatra is based in Canada and has known Reshma since birth, as her parents are the author’s friends. Reshma intentionally chose a child to illustrate, instead of commissioning polished artwork.

“Adults see a chair as a chair. A child sees a throne, a mountain, or a hiding place,” she says. That unfiltered imagination gives the book a quiet charm.

Each chapter is relatable and divided into different ‘areas’ one spends time in. Starting with a house, going through each room, eventually moving towards the outdoors and then coming back to the self. Through each chapter, we meet the objects that occupy these spaces.

Written in simple, accessible language, the book is easy to comprehend. Yet, it is not necessarily a light read.

Beneath the gentle prose lie themes of loneliness, grief, love, and the passage of time. At the end of every chapter, there is a pause, and the author invites readers to turn their thoughts inward instead of rushing to the next page.