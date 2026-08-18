From love-bombing to gaslighting: Recognising narcissistic abuse

Narcissistic abuse is back in the conversation. With actors Anupama Parameswaran and Madonna Sebastian speaking out about their harrowing experiences, the subject has once again found itself at the centre of discussion.

But what exactly is narcissistic abuse? How does one identify it, and what can one do when a relationship begins to erode their sense of self?

Narcissism, in itself, is not necessarily a disorder. Traits such as confidence, a desire for recognition or even occasional self-centredness can exist to varying degrees in anyone.

It, however, becomes a concern when these traits form a persistent pattern that affects relationships and causes harm to others.

That’s called narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) — a clinically diagnosed mental health condition characterised by an exaggerated sense of self-importance, a strong need for admiration and a diminished capacity for empathy.

Red flags

Psychiatrist and author Dr Arun B Nair describes NPD as a condition in which a person is primarily focused on themselves.

“They can only love themselves and feel that they are a boon to humankind, and their presence is a blessing to all those present in their life,” he explains.

According to him, such a person seeks constant validation, appreciation and applause, while being intolerant of criticism.

“They may initially appear well-read and cultured, communicate eloquently, and even come across as a good listener. They also may sound like a counsellor and create the impression that they are a wonderful person,” he says.