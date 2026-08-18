Kudumbashree granny goes viral with ‘+1000 aura’ midnight jig

“Indha aatam podhumaa, innum konjam venumaa?”

Leelamma R seemed to ask just that with her moves as ‘Appadi Podu’ played during ‘Freedom at Midnight: Celebrate Her’, the women-only street event held in Thiruvananthapuram recently as part of Independence Day celebrations.

A video of the 64-year-old Haritha Karma Sena worker from the Thampanoor ward dancing at the event soon took off on Instagram, clocking 15.6 million views and over a million likes.

And true to the song’s line, Leelamma was nowhere near done. Song after song, she showed no signs of running out of either steps or energy.

“Every time I hear a song, I start dancing. It has been like that since childhood. Once the music starts, I forget everything around me,” she smiles.

That energy, however, is not something she discovered recently. A member of Kudumbashree for the past 23 years, Leelamma joined the Haritha Karma Sena around three years ago.

Before that, she took up whatever work she could find — selling vegetables and fish, doing household work and other odd jobs.

Though her grooves and moves suggested otherwise, Leelamma never formally learnt dance. “But everyone in my family dances well. I used to dance during my school days too whenever I got an opportunity,” she says.

Behind that easy smile, though, is a life marked by life’s struggles. A resident of Rajajinagar, Leelamma lost her husband, John, to an illness four years ago. Two years ago, her eldest son, Francis, died in a road accident. Her small house too remains vulnerable during heavy rain, when water seeps in through its weak structure.

Yet, Leelamma does not dwell on misery.

“Whatever happens, life has to move on,” she smiles. “We cannot sit somewhere brooding about things all the time. So whenever we get a chance, even in between work, we should try to be happy and enjoy ourselves.”