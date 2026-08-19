‘After DC, many called to ask if I was Malayali,’ says actor Pranav Teophine

When a film becomes a box-office phenomenon, the spotlight naturally falls on its biggest names. 'DC' has no shortage of them.

As the film became the highest-grossing Tamil release in Kerala this year, the character Sebastian, played by Malayali actor Pranav Teophine became part of the chatter around it too.

For Pranav, the timing could hardly be better. Only recently, Malayalam audiences had seen him disappear into Thami in 'Narivetta', a performance so convincing that many assumed he belonged to the tribal community he portrayed.

Behind both roles is a long journey, beginning with him as a junior artiste and spending years searching for the opening that would finally bring him closer to the camera.

TNIE caught up with the actor for a conversation.

Was cinema a passion from childhood?

Yes, from my school days itself. I was fascinated by cinema and was always in theatres. I also loved entertaining people.

My first film-set experience started as a junior artist in 'Malarvaadi Arts Club', when I was in Plus II. Later, I did 'Pokkiri Raja'. The experience made me realise how far I was from the camera. I kept thinking, “How do I get closer?” I had no film background or contacts, so I studied visual media, hoping it would help me enter the industry.