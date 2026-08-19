‘After DC, many called to ask if I was Malayali,’ says actor Pranav Teophine

When a film becomes a box-office phenomenon, the spotlight naturally falls on its biggest names. 'DC' has no shortage of them.
As the film became the highest-grossing Tamil release in Kerala this year, the character Sebastian, played by Malayali actor Pranav Teophine became part of the chatter around it too.
For Pranav, the timing could hardly be better. Only recently, Malayalam audiences had seen him disappear into Thami in 'Narivetta', a performance so convincing that many assumed he belonged to the tribal community he portrayed.
Behind both roles is a long journey, beginning with him as a junior artiste and spending years searching for the opening that would finally bring him closer to the camera.
TNIE caught up with the actor for a conversation.
Was cinema a passion from childhood?
Yes, from my school days itself. I was fascinated by cinema and was always in theatres. I also loved entertaining people.
My first film-set experience started as a junior artist in 'Malarvaadi Arts Club', when I was in Plus II. Later, I did 'Pokkiri Raja'. The experience made me realise how far I was from the camera. I kept thinking, “How do I get closer?” I had no film background or contacts, so I studied visual media, hoping it would help me enter the industry.
How did you get the opportunity to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj?
It was through a friend who had joined Lokesh sir’s first film, 'Maanagaram', as an assistant director. He informed me about a film with a college portion where I could play one of Vijay sir’s students.That film was 'Master'. Later, unexpectedly, Lokesh sir cast me in 'Vikram'. My screen time was small, but it came at the crucial interval block where the audience learns through my character that Kamal sir’s character is alive. People noticed it, and it helped when I approached directors.
What about your entry into Malayalam cinema?
After 'Vikram', one of Lokesh sir’s associates helped me get 'Super Zindagi' with Dhyan Sreenivasan.I played the villain, but the film did not work in theatres. Around then, the motion poster of 'Narivetta' came out. I reposted it, tagging Anuraj Manohar and the casting director. I loved Anuraj ettan’s 'Ishq'. I hoped that maybe he would notice and someday cast me. They saw my profile after the first schedule had started, and I got a call from the casting director for an audition. They had already auditioned many people for Thami and felt that I had what they wanted.
How did you prepare for the role?
I spent almost two weeks with the community, learning their language, body language, and routine — like how they climb trees, pluck betel leaves, or smell areca nuts to check if they have gone stale. After the film was released, many people thought I actually belonged to a tribal community. I believe my preparation worked.
Did 'Narivetta' bring the offers you expected?
After 'Narivetta', calls did come, but mostly to appreciate the character, not to offer films. It did make me sad. I kept sending my profile and number to directors.
One of them was Arun Matheswaran, who had watched it and said that we would work together soon. Two weeks later, I got the call for 'DC'.
How has the response been to your character in 'DC'?
'DC' answered something I had been wondering — why am I still not getting more films? A lot of people did not know I was Malayali. After 'DC', many actors and directors called to ask if I was one.
When Arun sir called, I wondered whether the role would be similar to 'Narivetta', with violence and blood. But he said Sebastian was completely different — a character about friendship and brotherhood. It was not a full-length role, so I worried about making it count. After watching the film, I understood how Arun sir made it work and how strongly the character had connected with the audience.
You have seen Lokesh as a director. How was it seeing him as an actor under Arun?
As a director, Lokesh sir is very clear. I have seen how he handles a huge crew. As an actor, I was curious because I knew he was shy.
But he trusted Arun sir, completely. He would ask if the shot was okay after each take and also show the footage to his mother. Arun sir had complete confidence and knew exactly how to bring out the character. Even an unnecessary smile from Das could have broken it. Those small details came from him. He is a very understated director.
Do you have any dream roles?
I am a performer, so whatever role comes my way, I want to execute beautifully. I don’t find it difficult to shift between characters. More than a particular dream role, I want to keep doing characters that audiences will not easily forget.