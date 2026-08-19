What crime scenes reveal through the forensic photographer’s lens

The words were not written on paper.

When a young woman in Wayanad died by suicide, allegedly following harassment by her husband and his relatives, investigators found no suicide note or other clues.

Evidence lay bare on her skin instead.

A young crime photographer named Suresh Babu was called to document them. “She had written the names on her body with a ballpoint pen before ending her life. It was so precise that I initially felt she had printed the words,” recalls Suresh, who is currently the chief at the photography wing of the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB).

“Photographing her final words accurately was crucial. After all, one cannot present the body in court like a document.”

The photographs became important evidence in the case, which eventually resulted in the husband and his mother being sentenced to 10 years each.

It is one of the cases that has stayed with Suresh through nearly three decades behind the camera.

Forensic photography may appear straightforward: arrive, photograph, leave. But every frame answers a more consequential question — what must be preserved, how should it be recorded, and what might matter later?Sometimes, the answer is barely visible.

From negatives to digital trails

Kerala’s forensic photography system dates back to 1966. In the film era, negatives formed an important part of the evidentiary chain.

“The photograph and its corresponding negative had to be produced,” Suresh explains. “There was even a certification on the back of the photograph stating when, where and in connection with which crime it had been taken.”

Digital photography transformed the process. Photographs and videos became electronic records, bringing new requirements for authentication and preservation.

“The certification process now requires details that can establish the authenticity of electronic records, including the equipment and devices used,” says Suresh.

Hash values provide another layer of verification. When photographs are stored on a CD or other electronic medium, the number of images and their hash values can be documented to establish the integrity of the material submitted as evidence.