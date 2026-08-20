Killing of a teenager that shocked kerala

In the annals of gangland violence, hits and hit-backs are not unusual sights. There is an unwritten rule in the blood-soaked alleys that is often honoured — never hurt the family members for what their relatives did.

Exceptions are there, of course! But the chill lingers long. As in the case of an 18-year-old Vishnu, who was hacked in front of his parents and family by a group of men armed with swords and machetes.

The macabre act committed on October 7, 2016, was in retaliation for the killing of a gangster, Suni Babu, some months before. The murder was pulled off by a gang allegedly led by Suni’s brother, Dini Babu. The only reason for going after Vishnu’s jugular was that his relatives, including father Anil Kumar, had ties to Suni’s assailants, who swore allegiance to another infamous gangster, Puthenpalam Rajesh.

About 10 years after the bloody incident, the Nedumangad Special SC/ST court on the eve of Independence Day sentenced all seven people involved in the attack to life imprisonment.

“The message the court has given is clear,” says ASP J K Dinil, who had conducted re-investigation of the case. The wrongdoers will get punished. It also has reinforced the confidence of the police force.”

Dinil was given charge of re-investigation after lacunae were noticed in the first probe.

Vishnu’s murder occurred in the evening when he had returned home from school. He was attacked outside his house, and when he ran inside, the assailants followed him into the house. An officer, who was part of the reinvestigation, says the witnesses provided graphic descriptions of the crime committed in front of their eyes.