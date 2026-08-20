Pallichal blooms into an Onam flower hub

From a distance, the field at Korandivila looks almost painted over, with dappled sunlight playing across rows of marigolds in vivid orange and yellow.

The sea of blooms has turned the field into a seasonal attraction, drawing visitors from Thiruvananthapuram and neighbouring districts for a glimpse of the spectacle, photographs and, for some, flowers to take home for their Pookkalam.

The Korandivila field, spread across 6.5 acres in Ward 16, is the largest marigold plot cultivated in Pallichal grama panchayat this year. In all, around 35 acres across 12 wards have been brought under cultivation ahead of Onam.

The effort is part of the ‘Ente Naadu, Ente Onam’ project launched in the area four years ago. What began as a small experiment has now spread across the panchayat.

“We started with around one acre here in 2022. Today, Korandivila alone has 6.5 acres, and the total cultivation across the panchayat has reached about 35 acres,” says V Bindu, president of Pallichal panchayat.

At Korandivila, the panchayat has leased a privately-owned plot for around three months for the seasonal cultivation.

Kudumbashree units, self-help groups and Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) workers are involved in tending the crop, with the agriculture department extending support.

“We have been doing this continuously for five years, and more people have become part of it over time,” says Vishwamithra Vijayan, coordinator of the initiative at Korandivila.