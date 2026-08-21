Documentary unspools the life and times of writer Zacharia

For years, writer Paul Zacharia has sent characters out into the world — through villages, cities, beliefs, arguments and memories. This time, the journey runs in the opposite direction. The story travels back to the man who wrote so many of them.

In the documentary titled ‘Zacharia’, filmmaker Shiny Benjamin follows that trail, beginning at Urulikunnam in Kottayam, where the writer was born, and moving through Mysuru, Bengaluru, Delhi and the many places that entered his life along the way.

As one place gives way to another, stories, friendships, politics and memories surface with them, until the documentary begins to feel less like a portrait and more like travelling through the pages of a life.

On Tuesday, the hour-long film played to a packed house at the Kairali-Sree-Nila theatre complex in Thiruvananthapuram.

“I grew up reading his stories. Later, we worked together as colleagues and eventually became good friends,” Shiny says.

“I knew him not just as a writer, but as someone deeply engaged with society and politics. So when his friends began thinking about making a documentary, it naturally came to me.”

The film has been produced by Achu Ullatil and K M Gafoor. Discussions continued for months before filming began. The real challenge was deciding what could fit into an hour.