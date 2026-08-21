Kerala motifs find new forms in this year’s Onam wardrobe

Onam fashion has come a long way from kasavu sari and mundu as the stars. This season, designers and homegrown brands are giving the familiar Kerala styles a playful twist.

From shirts splashed with Kerala-inspired illustrations and lungi-style skirts to manjadi accessories, there is plenty of experimentation going on. Some collections draw directly from the state’s culture, while others play with Malayalam fonts, folk art and everyday symbols to create pieces that are truly Malayali.

Here, we look at a few brands bringing something different to the Onam wardrobe this year. Whether you want to dress up for the sadya with family or find a fun wear for an office celebration, there is something for everyone.

Handcrafted goodness

Arish John Andrews, a Fine Arts graduate and Ayurveda doctor, first started making pieces of jewellery using the beloved ‘manchadikuru’ to pass time back in 2022.

“I experimented a little and eventually created a simple piece which I gifted to a friend. From there, the interest grew, and now I have more pieces. The work is inspired by the ones made by the Paniya tribe,” he says.

The collection is small but beautiful, ranging from necklaces and chokers to earrings and hair accessories. He insists that he does not want to mass-produce and prefers to create on demand. Another interesting product of his brand is hairpins and jewellery inspired by native birds that have always been part of Malayali lives.

The collection features jewellery made from clay in the shape of parrots, mynah, Asian koel (pulli kuyil), Rufous treepie (olanjali), and the Greater coucal (Uppan). “I believe that birds are like immortal souls. All my memories since childhood are linked to these birds in one way or another. It has been a long wish to create something with birds as the theme,” he says.

The stocks are limited, he smiles.