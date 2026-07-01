When the Thiruvarangar sing

When filmmaker Shaji A John first heard the songs of Thiruvarangar, he knew their voices deserved to travel far beyond the Valluvanadan region.

The Thiruvananthapuram-based filmmaker had been shooting a feature film near Ottapalam when he came across the hereditary folk singers. Though that project was shelved, his interaction with the traditional artists stayed with him.

“Their range and style of singing were really impressive. And I felt people in Kerala and beyond needed to know about these artists,” he says.

That chance encounter eventually became Thiruvarangar - The Deity Singers, a 25-minute documentary that follows Vasu Chami and his brothers — the last of their generation keeping alive a centuries-old tradition.

Known locally as Paannan or Paati, the Thiruvarangar have long been assigned the task of announcing the beginning of temple festivals across the Valluvanadan region.

In Chingam, from Uthradam to Thiruvonam, they travel from house to house singing ritual ballads. Their ‘performances’ are devotional proclamations, believed to carry the presence of the deity. They also carry with them elements of local history and the identity of the community.

In the documentary, Vasu Chami recounts one of the many stories surrounding their origin. According to him, their ancestors received the gift of song as a boon from Lord Shiva after waking him from deep meditation when the world needed the god’s help.

Historians point out that there is no single origin story of the Thiruvarangar, though many trace their roots to the Srirangam Temple in Tamil Nadu.

Across all the narratives, however, one thread remains constant — they are the Paannans who sing.

The work is deeply sacred, but hardly sustainable. They perform only during the temple festival season. Once it ends, they disperse to take up odd jobs until the following year. That also meant the documentary had to be filmed within a narrow window.

One thing that really made a mark on the director was their unwavering commitment to the art form.

“They continue their singing because they believe it is ingrained in their identity. Their sense of duty towards the tradition is much stronger than the need to earn a stable livelihood from it,” he says.