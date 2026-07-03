Malu and Chandhu's alien adventures in Anthalla

What happens if you get abducted by aliens? Will you be carried off in a flying saucer? Will you be subjected to experiments? Or are the aliens friendly, curious, with a penchant for questions and answers?

As Chandu sets off on an adventure to reach his twin sister Malu, who has been strangely abducted and taken to an alien planet called Anthalla, with the help of his friends, the audience is, of course, waiting for the answer to these queries — like curious little aliens.

Chandu and friends are not alone; they have inside help. Friendly alien Hellyan is accompanying them on the rescue mission.

And on earth, we are spectators of something revolutionary — for an hour and a half filled with science and human emotion, we see a new chapter unfolding in children’s theatre.

Organised and rehearsed within the span of a month, the crew led by director Vishnu Prasad is capturing the audience with their sweet, whimsical reiteration of Ross Welford’s 2020 novel — The Kid Who Came From Space.

At a time when screens chain young minds, slowly diminishing their creativity and curiosity to explore the world, ‘The Kid Who Came From Space’ reintroduces hildren to a new world where space, aliens, and live theatre all converge.

“To bring a world filled with space and aliens convincingly in front of a live audience is a great challenge, especially since it had to be easily understood by children,” says Vishnu.

The play, he adds, is aimed at increasing children’s fascination with something beyond the screen, something that they can experience themselves, at a time when such motivations are growing stagnant.

The laughs and giggles from the audience are proof enough that this hard work is bearing fruit. Instead of making the audience sit through something passive, the actors interact with them, singing Christmas carols and throwing ribbons, making them feel as if they too are part of the story.