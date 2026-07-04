Poems from the hills of Nagaland

You can leave a place, but sometimes that place doesn’t leave you. That was Nagaland for Thiruvananthapuram-based filmmaker Advaith Ashok.

A trip to the hills for a documentary also gave him a poem — one shaped by the people, landscapes and moments he experienced in the northeastern state. That poem later became ‘Nagaland: A Visual Poem’, an experimental travel short film.

A fourth-year filmmaking student at RV University’s School of Film, Media and Creative Arts, Bengaluru, Advaith had travelled to the northeastern state as part of a team documenting the ‘Tigerman’ or Tekhumiavi — a figure from Naga folklore that explores the spiritual bond between a human and a tiger.

While that documentary is now in post-production, the journey left him with another story. Between scheduled shoots, he found himself capturing mist-covered hills, chance encounters, winding roads and candid moments, unknowingly gathering the pieces of another film.

“Nagaland was a different travel experience. The northeast is often exoticised. Even I had certain ideas about it. But once I arrived, it felt completely different. It was such a welcoming place. I was there only for 10 days, but it felt like a second home. The trip gave me the confidence that I could go anywhere, stay anywhere and trust the people around me. That sense of community stayed with me,” he says.

The journey home became the beginning of another creative process. A poet long before he became a filmmaker, Advaith began writing about everything he had experienced.

“While travelling back on the train, I started writing a poem about Nagaland. As I wrote, every image from the journey came back to me.”