Sweet ways to celebrate world chocolate day

Chocolate is one of the few foods that engage all five senses. Its aroma draws you in… then comes the slow melt as the silky texture coats your mouth. The taste lingers on your tongue, leaving you wanting more. The lesson chocolate teaches you is this: It is less about eating and more about surrendering to the decadent experience.
Members of the Olmec civilisation were believed to be the first to cultivate cacao and prepare it as a drink, while the Aztec civilisation revered it to the point of considering it a divine offering— which also doubled as currency for everyday trade. Regardless of the ongoing debates about its origin, one thing is for sure: Chocolate continues to be a love language that transcends borders, languages, cultures and other boundaries in today’s world.
Ahead of World Chocolate Day (July 7), let us collectively be more like the Ancient Mayans and take the sweet for what it is — a gift from the gods above. Here is a curation of accessible, delicious recipes you can try that will be sure to please your taste buds.
Kahlua and Cream Parfait
By Ritu K
Ingredients
For the ganache
Dark chocolate: 200 g
Fresh cream: 180 g
Kahlua: 100 g
For the Chantilly
Chilled dairy whipping cream: 600 g
Icing sugar: 60 g
Method
Heat cream in the microwave. Semi-melt the chocolate in the microwave in a separate bowl.
Mix both the ingredients together till well combined. Add in the Kahlua, mix well and keep aside to cool.
Chocolate Barfi
By K Prasanthi
Ingredients:
Wheat: 1 cup
Curd: 1 cup
Ghee: 1 cup
Sugar: 3 cups
Cocoa powder: As per preference
Method:
Put them all in a bowl and mix. Then pour it into a pan over medium flame. Keep stirring after the bubbles form, and continue till it thickens. Pour into a ghee/oil greased plate and cut it however you like while it is lukewarm or completely cooled down.
Chocolate Samosa
By Sonia Singh
Ingredients
Maida: 1 cup
Salt: a pinch
Oil: 2 tbsp
Water for kneading
Pistachios (optional)
Method
Add salt to the maida and mix it well. Then add oil and continue mixing well. Now add water to form a dough of a regular consistency (neither very hard nor very soft). Keep it aside for 20 minutes and cover it with a wet cloth. Next, crush a chocolate slab (preferably, a dark brown one) into very small pieces and keep it aside. Next, heat up a wok or frying pan with cooking oil in it for frying. Mould the dough into balls and then flatten them with a rolling pin. Shape the dough into samosas, filling the chocolate bits in them. Seal the edges and deep fry on low to medium heat till crispy golden brown. Garnish with finely cut pistachios, and serve hot.
Chocolate Paratha
By Sonia Singh
Ingredients
Wheat flour: 2 tbsp Maida: 3/4 cup
Salt: A pinch Oil and water: 2 tbsp each Oil for frying
Method
Mix wheat flour, maida and a pinch of salt. Add water and oil to the mixture. Knead the dough well. Keep it covered for half an hour. Then, mould the dough into ball shapes. Flatten them a bit with a rolling pin. Fill them with grated chocolates and then seal tightly. Re-roll it with a rolling pin and deep fry till golden brown. Note: Enjoy with curd or milk. They are also easy to carry while travelling.
Seeded Secret Squares
By Aadhirai Sureshkumar
Ingredients
For the seed butter
Pumpkin seeds: 2 tbsp
Sunflower seeds: 2 tbsp
Sesame seeds: 3 tbsp
Neutral oil or melted ghee
(if needed): 1 tsp
For the flax egg
Flaxseed powder: 3 tbsp
Warm water: 7.5 tbsp
For the batter
Dark chocolate: 150 g
Butter or ghee: 4 tbsp
Seed butter: 3 tbsp
Packed brown sugar: 1/2 cup or Date powder: 80-85 g
Warm milk (only if using date powder, as needed): 3-4 tbsp
Vanilla extract: 1 tsp
Whole wheat flour: 3/4 cup
Cocoa powder: 2 tbsp
Baking powder: 1/2 tsp
Salt: 1/4 tsp
Chopped dark chocolate: 40 g
Chopped dark chocolate (topping): 20 g
Roasted walnuts & almonds: 1/4 cup
Method
Roast the seeds for 4-5 minutes, cool, and blend into 1/4 th cup seed butter, adding oil/ghee only if needed. Mix flaxseed powder with warm water; rest for 10 minutes. Melt dark chocolate, butter/ghee, and seed butter. Whisk in sugar (or date powder), then add flax egg and vanilla.
Fold in flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt. Add warm milk if the batter is too thick. Fold in 40 g of chocolate and half the nuts. Pour into a lined 9 by 9-inch pan. Top with remaining chocolate and nuts. Bake at 175 C for 22–26 min, until edges are set and centre is slightly soft. Let it cool before slicing.
Note: Sieve the date powder, make the flax egg fresh, and add 2 tbsp melted dark chocolate for a richer flavour if desired. The squares taste even better the next day, and can even be cut into thin slices, depending on preference.
Chocolate and Almond Roca
By Nisha Keswani
Ingredients
For the toffee
Slivered almonds: 150 g
Unsalted butter: 170 g
Granulated white sugar: 200 g
Water: 30 ml
Light corn syrup or glucose: 1.5 tbsp
Pure vanilla extract: 1 tsp
Milk or semisweet chocolate: 100 g, coarsely chopped
Preheat the oven to 350°F (177°C). Toast 2 cups of almonds for 8–10 minutes, cool, then chop 1 cup coarsely and 1 cup finely. Melt butter over medium heat. Stir in sugar, water, and corn syrup until dissolved. Bring to a boil, then stop stirring and brush down any sugar crystals on the pan sides. Cook until the mixture reaches 300°F (149°C) (hard crack stage), for about 15 minutes, swirling the pan occasionally if needed. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla and the coarsely chopped almonds. Pour onto a baking sheet. Sprinkle chocolate over the hot toffee; once melted, spread evenly. Top with the finely chopped almonds. Cool completely, then break into pieces. Store in an airtight container at room temperature or freeze for up to a month.
Chocolate Pani Puri
By Shreya Nanwani
Ingredients
Pre-made puris
Melted chocolate sauce
Small chocolate pieces (optional)
Sugar sprinkles (optional)
Method
Poke a hole into the puris. Fill with melted chocolate sauce. Sprinkle in additional toppings. You can also bake it and serve hot for additional crisp (optional)
This story was reported by Jas Khubchandani for TNIE - Kerala.