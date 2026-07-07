‘Good comedy doesn’t come at the cost of the oppressed,’ says Standup Sabari

Before audiences knew him as Standup Sabari, Sabareesh Narayanan spent his days working in marketing. He started performing back in 2017, when Malayalam stand-up comedy was still finding its footing. Today, he has officially replaced presentations with punchlines.

His latest special, ‘Kooduthal Chinthikkanda’, is the first Malayalam stand-up comedy special to stream on an OTT platform. In a quick chat with TNIE, Sabari looks back at his journey, his anxieties, and hopes for the future.

What got you into stand-up comedy?

In school, every Friday we used to have a free period for co-curricular activities. We used to stage skits and plays in front of the class as we did not have any other talents like singing or dancing. This was our thing. It was one of the happiest phases of my life.

Then I came across stand-up as a profession, and it felt like something we used to do as kids. I started watching Abish Mathew, Kanan Gill, Naveen Richards, Max Amini and definitely Rowan Atkinson; Mr Bean was something everyone watched at home regardless of age. Well, soon I wanted to be like them.

You have been in the field for almost eight years now. How was the Malayalam stand-up scene when you were starting?

The major problem I faced was that there were no established Malayali stand-up comedians. Malayalis have a different relationship with comedy altogether. We are known for Ottan Thullal, Chakiyar Koothu, mimicry artists and skit performers.

I wanted to improve my skills; that’s when I reached out to Praveen Kumar, the Chennai-based stand-up comedian, on Facebook. He was already famous, and kindly replied to my messages, providing me with a lot of guidance. He did so in person too.

And then I attended as many open mics as possible. There were no open mic events anywhere in Kerala, so I used to take time off from my marketing job and attend open mics in Chennai and Bengaluru.