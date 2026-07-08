‘Elephant’ sways wild as MILI rocks it with Joe Satriani

The latest single by singer-songwriter and composer MILI, is a sonic experience. With touches of psychedelia and surging rock, the track blends influences from MILI’s Kerala roots with her passion for the “divine touch of music”.

As legendary guitarist Joe Satriani’s soaring riffs swell, Vinnie Colaiuta’s powerful drums, James Genus’s bass and Jeff Babko’s keyboards lend ‘Elephant’ an ethereal feel.

Through the single, MILI tethers her childhood memories of Kerala’s temples and the mysteries of its lush forests to the electrifying intensity of rock.

“Music, to me, is something personal, cosmic and divine,” says MILI, who is currently based in Chennai.

“It’s green everywhere. The wind, the moss, the kaavu — they all carry that feeling. I grew up visiting Kerala during summer vacations with my parents. The Theyyams, the temple festivals, the elephants, the melam percussion... they have this otherworldly quality. The air around you gets so thick with sounds and energies that you can almost hear a numbing silence at the crescendo. That is what I wanted to achieve with ‘Elephant’,” she explains.

Her fascination with elephants also influenced the lyrics. “Looking into the eyes of these giant beings is a soul-stirring experience,” she says.

Notably, ‘Elephant’ marks the first time Joe Satriani has collaborated with an Indian musician for a track.

MILI believes the surreal quality of the fusion is what attracted the celebrated American guitarist and composer to it. “He is also drawn to the otherworldliness of it all,” she smiles.

Her journey to this ‘otherworldliness’ began during her childhood in Vaikom, when she trained in Carnatic music. Later, Western music captured her imagination.

By the time she was 16, she was performing with jazz bands. She later worked as a radio jockey in Bengaluru while pursuing a degree in journalism.