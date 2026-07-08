Relishing between the lines

What we eat often defines and shapes us. And food finds its way into literature in many ways.

Hence, food poetry, I felt, was the perfect genre to savour this week as the world marked Chocolate Day on July 7.

Food poems slip into our palate, offering us vistas of the social and cultural conditions around us. Chris Abani, for instance, offers a wider lens on the predicament of a mother in his poem ‘In the Middle of the Dinner’:

my mother put down her knife and fork,

pulled her wedding ring from its groove,

placing it contemplatively on her middle

finger

The poet shows how a normal dinner can hold intense emotions in the act of a woman who is in pain:

So natural was the move,

so tender, I almost didn’t notice.

She had been writing to her husband for five years and had not received any reply.

On a dining table, the movements are natural and tender — the lifting and laying down of spoons and forks — but this night was different. The mother waited for her husband's letters until "time was like ash on my tongue".