The Original ‘Pooh-kie’: A Century of Winnie-the-Pooh

In fact, the familiar red shirt now synonymous with Pooh wasn’t part of Shepard’s original illustrations. It became associated with the character through merchandise in the 1930s and was later popularised by Disney.

Despite these reinventions, readers continue to return to the original stories.

For 72-year-old Philip Abraham, Pooh is forever tied to a childhood memory from the Nilgiris. After caning him one day, his Class 5 teacher handed him a copy of ‘Winnie-the-Pooh’ as consolation.

“I was hooked. The ‘bear of very little brain’ became one of my best friends,” he smiles.

A former bank employee, Philip reminisces about spending hours with Pooh and his companions in the Hundred Acre Wood.

“The dear silly old bear and my teacher are forever linked in my mind,” he chuckles.

What endeared the book to him, he adds, was “Pooh’s kindness and the wonderfully imaginative cast of characters”.

A different journey led 27-year-old marketing consultant Jessica Mascarenhas to Pooh. During a visit to Chennai as a child, she was captivated by a giant Winnie-the-Pooh stuffed toy displayed in a shop window.“I already had a fondness for bears. I knew I wanted him even before I knew who he was,” she says.

Years later, while browsing Kochi’s beloved Blossom Book Fair during college, she discovered old editions of the books complete with Shepard’s illustrations — copies she still treasures.

“Pooh can transport us back to a time when we could just read, relax and not have any worries,” she says. “Even today, I send Pooh GIFs to friends. I would still happily grab any vintage edition that I come across.”

Educator Sharika Nair, 37, believes the stories evolve with the reader. As a child, she disliked Eeyore for being gloomy. As an adult, she sees him differently.

“He appears gloomy, but he also sees the bright side of things. Rabbit, too, has become easier to understand with age,” she says.

“Every character is needed to complete the community. Each time I revisit the books, I relate to someone different.”

Sharika says she often recommends ‘Winnie-the-Pooh’ to her students. “Its simple language makes it an inviting first read. Nobody can really say no to it,” she says.

For 43-year-old marketing professional Bindu John, however, Pooh entered her life only after she became a mother. A hand-me-down copy became part of her four-year-old son Ryan’s favourite bedtime routine. Before long, the stories became woven into family life.