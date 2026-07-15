Kerala chamber ensemble Jupiter Strings strikes across genres

The strings and bows were just warming up for the evening ahead. A young opera singer cleared his throat before launching into a flawless rendition of Mozart’s ‘Laudate Dominum’.

Moments later, the string quartet joined in. Inside the intimate venue in Kochi, everything pointed to a concert unlike anything the city had seen before.

Jupiter Strings — a unique Kerala-based piano and string quartet — was preparing to enthral audiences with a genre-blending performance last weekend.

Sravan Krishnakumar, Nibu Mathew, Anil Antony Alukkal, Shone Francis and Noushad Ashraf make up Jupiter Strings. Trained violinist Sravan, the band’s founder, says the idea had been taking shape for years.

“I had plans to start a band three or four years ago,” says the Thiruvananthapuram native, who was introduced to studio recording by his friend AI Nishad, a music programmer, composer and string arranger.

“It was our dream to start a band. Back then, we experimented with something we called a ‘one-man string quartet’.”

In a traditional string quartet, the music is shared between two violins, a viola and a cello. Long regarded as one of the purest forms of chamber music, the quartet is prized for the intimate conversation between its four instruments, where every musician carries an equal voice rather than simply accompanying a lead performer.

In Sravan’s early experiments, however, he recorded each part separately himself. “Just so we could hear how it sounded,” he recalls. “But we always longed to perform it live with four different musicians.”