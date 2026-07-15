The Malayalam-speaking ‘sheep detectives’

Chances are that a few sheep have wandered into your social media feed lately. There is Lily, the sharp-faced, clever leader; sturdy-horned Mopple; dark and sleek Sebastian; the tiny, scruffy, Winter Lamb...

In ‘The Sheep Detectives’, they argue, investigate, panic, and smash through obstacles. They have made viewers laugh and cry, and feel hopeful. In Kerala, however, much of the conversation has centred on their language prowess.

Directed by Kyle Balda and written by Craig Mazin, ‘The Sheep Detectives’ is a 2026 mystery-comedy based on the novel ‘Three Bags Full’.

Following its OTT release, clips from the Malayalam version have been circulating widely, drawing praise for their humour, conversational language and voice performances.

And the process was not simple; the actors voicing the principal characters underwent tests around January and February. The dubbing was completed even before the film’s release. And the work continued even afterwards.

“After the film was released worldwide, we received quality-control notes and had to return to the studio to correct several portions,” says Mariya Laly Johny, who voiced Lily.

And being Lily has been a meaningful experience, says the artist.

“People working behind the screen usually go unnoticed, and the recognition is limited. Malayalam versions of films such as ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Baby’s Day Out’ were loved earlier, but it has been a long time since a dubbed film received this kind of attention. Seeing the appreciation now makes me extremely happy,” she says.

She credits the response to the entire dubbing team, which had to remain faithful to the original while making the dialogue convincing for Malayalam-speaking viewers.

“The translator, script writer, dubbing director, voice artists and everyone else worked together to create a version that connected with the audience here,” she adds.

Salman Anas, who voiced Sebastian, the lonesome sheep, believes the film’s warmth contributed to its popularity. “Earlier, dubbed films often depended on literal translation. During the pandemic, OTT platforms became central to home viewing, and films and series began reaching people in their own languages. This also brought more attention to localisation,” he says.

Salman found Sebastian’s personality relatable, but carrying the humour from English into Malayalam was more challenging.