The Malayalam-speaking ‘sheep detectives’

Chances are that a few sheep have wandered into your social media feed lately. There is Lily, the sharp-faced, clever leader; sturdy-horned Mopple; dark and sleek Sebastian; the tiny, scruffy, Winter Lamb...
In ‘The Sheep Detectives’, they argue, investigate, panic, and smash through obstacles. They have made viewers laugh and cry, and feel hopeful. In Kerala, however, much of the conversation has centred on their language prowess.
Directed by Kyle Balda and written by Craig Mazin, ‘The Sheep Detectives’ is a 2026 mystery-comedy based on the novel ‘Three Bags Full’.
Following its OTT release, clips from the Malayalam version have been circulating widely, drawing praise for their humour, conversational language and voice performances.
And the process was not simple; the actors voicing the principal characters underwent tests around January and February. The dubbing was completed even before the film’s release. And the work continued even afterwards.
“After the film was released worldwide, we received quality-control notes and had to return to the studio to correct several portions,” says Mariya Laly Johny, who voiced Lily.
And being Lily has been a meaningful experience, says the artist.
“People working behind the screen usually go unnoticed, and the recognition is limited. Malayalam versions of films such as ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Baby’s Day Out’ were loved earlier, but it has been a long time since a dubbed film received this kind of attention. Seeing the appreciation now makes me extremely happy,” she says.
She credits the response to the entire dubbing team, which had to remain faithful to the original while making the dialogue convincing for Malayalam-speaking viewers.
“The translator, script writer, dubbing director, voice artists and everyone else worked together to create a version that connected with the audience here,” she adds.
Salman Anas, who voiced Sebastian, the lonesome sheep, believes the film’s warmth contributed to its popularity. “Earlier, dubbed films often depended on literal translation. During the pandemic, OTT platforms became central to home viewing, and films and series began reaching people in their own languages. This also brought more attention to localisation,” he says.
Salman found Sebastian’s personality relatable, but carrying the humour from English into Malayalam was more challenging.
“A joke that works in English may not work when translated directly. It has to be recreated to sound natural in Malayalam. Viewers have noticed those details, which is clear from the comments under the reels,” he says.
Voicing an animal, he adds, is no easier than dubbing for a human character. It still requires timing, emotion and modulation. “You have to respect the original, while making the dialogue sound alive,” he says.
The Malayalam adaptation was directed by Manjuvani Bhagyaratnam, known for her roles in ‘Action Hero Biju’ and ‘Jacobinte Swargarajyam’. A former radio jockey and programme producer, she made her debut as a dubbing director with the film.
“Every main character underwent a voice test, and the final selection was made only after approval,” she explains.
A dubbing script, she adds, cannot always be followed word for word. Lines often need adjustment based on the situation, emotion and rhythm of the scene.
“We could not simply reproduce the script as it was given. Small changes were necessary to make the scenes work better. The voice artists deserve a large share of the credit because their modulation and performances brought the characters to life,” she says.
The animal characters also offered an advantage. When a foreign actor suddenly speaks Malayalam, viewers may become conscious of the dubbing. Sheep carry no such linguistic expectation.
“Hearing them speak Malayalam is easier to accept. We also avoided regional dialects and used the casual Malayalam people speak with friends,” Manjuvani says.
That informality appears to have worked, allowing the Malayalam version to feel like part of the flock, she smiles.