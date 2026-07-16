Beyond an elite pastime, horse riding gains ground in Kerala

It began with a pony video on YouTube. Archa Krishnan and her sister Aswathy watched it, fell in love with the idea, and persuaded their father to buy “a cute horse” as a household pet.

Sounds bizarre? Their neighbours and extended family thought so. Why would two young women need a horse at home?

The teenage sisters learned to ride anyway. Before long, their white horses had become the neighbourhood’s main character. Evening rides along village roads drew curious children, followed by parents with the inevitable question: could their children learn too?

What began as “a family eccentricity” gradually evolved into Kedar Horses, an academy in Kollam that has now trained around 150 students.

Archa and Aswathy’s story reflects a trotting trend in Kerala. Horse riding is no longer seen as an elite pastime. Rather, newcomers are drawn by curiosity, screen fatigue, social isolation, fitness goals, a love for animals, or simply the thrill of trying something unusual.

Riding clubs have been cropping up across the state, and trainers say enquiries have risen steadily. Students include children, women and working professionals.

“Today, people spend so much time on digital screens that they are looking for ways to disconnect, clear their minds and reconnect with the natural world,” says Riyas Mohammad, owner of G-Farm in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Because of this, horse riding is changing from a simple hobby into a form of therapeutic activity. It is a sporty medium to help people reconnect with nature in a raw but elegant way.”

That idea of riding as a mental reset comes up repeatedly among trainers. Unlike many forms of exercise and mindfulness activities, there is no room for distraction here.

Riders must constantly observe the animal, give instructions, maintain balance, anticipate movement and react instantly. The horse, unlike a gym machine, has a mind of its own. Quite opinionated they can be.

Roy K S of Black Stallion Academy in Kochi says adult beginners and women now make up a significant share of new learners. For him, the attraction extends well beyond riding.

“Spending dedicated time interacting with horses, such as giving them treats, provides deep mental relaxation, stress relief and a unique emotional bond,” he says.