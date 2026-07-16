Reading society through the law

C B Jeevan has donned many roles in life. Government school teacher, lawyer, student counsellor, professor… and, whenever time permitted, a family man. Now, at 73, he has added another: writer.

His first book, ‘Criticism of Law, Politics and Social Life’, which was recently published, brings together his thoughts on several socio-political and legal incidents and controversies of the past few decades.

It opens with a critique of the rebranding of India’s criminal laws. “It was superficial at best and annoying at worst, as it never addressed any meaningful reforms the country was hoping for,” Jeevan laments about the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which replaced the Indian Penal Code.

One of the book’s central arguments is for criminalising marital rape. “Throughout my life, I have spoken to several women who have endured severe abuse and rape from their husbands,” says Jeevan.

“All you need to do is speak to one survivor, and you will understand why every rapist has to face justice. I think that, by criminalising marital rape, we will only strengthen the structure of the family.”

Jeevan also makes the legal case for recognising the irretrievable breakdown of marriage as a ground for divorce, arguing that it would make the process less cumbersome.

Next, he examines the debate over capital punishment and the ‘rarest of the rare’ doctrine. “It is a very loose concept, subject to many interpretations. I feel the legal framework often overlooks the victims and their families while dealing with such crimes,” he argues.

Alongside these grave subjects, Jeevan turns to issues affecting everyday life. He argues for lower fees in higher education and questions what he describes as the undue influence of political and religious sentiments on college campuses.

On the bright side, he reflects on how technology has reached even the most marginalised.

“Recently, I met a tech-savvy beggar. When I said I didn’t have change, they said Google Pay is fine. It also reveals how essential technology has become in our daily lives,” he smiles.