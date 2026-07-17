The lines and legacy of Artist Gopalan

Artist Gopalan, one of the early names in Malayalam illustration, may not ring instantly familiar to many readers today. But for an earlier generation of Malayalis, his art was part of the act of reading itself.

His lines appeared in some of Kerala’s most celebrated magazines of the time, including Bimal Mitra’s Malayalam novel ‘Vilakku Vangam’, giving faces to fictional characters and shapes to worlds created in words. At a time when illustrations were not merely decorative but central to how fiction was received, Gopalan helped form the visual language of Malayalam print.

However, he remained one of those artists whose work was remembered more than the person behind it.

For Gopalan, now 86, art began close to home, in every shape and form around him.

“I don’t know exactly why I started drawing. I would draw on the ground in front of my house. I drew what I saw around me — the cows at home, the surroundings...,” he recalls. “Nobody noticed it much at first. I would draw, look at it, and feel happy. Those were the days.”

There was no known artistic background in Gopalan’s immediate family. However, his maternal grandmother’s brothers were known artists of their time, painting landscapes on backdrops for theatre companies. Even so, in the village he grew up in, art was not seen as something that could become a serious pursuit.

“My siblings all went to college and studied. Somehow, my path was different. I wanted to remain with drawing. Even today, I cannot really say where that desire came from,” he says.

Magazines became his first training ground. He studied the illustrations that appeared in Malayalam periodicals, copied them, observed styles and slowly worked on his own hand. He also collected international magazines whenever he could, using them as references.