‘I would love to sing with Chithramma,’ says singer Nila Raj

For months now, a 10-year-old voice has been following Malayalis everywhere. When Nila Raj sang ‘Vaanile chediye, vaanolam valaru’ in ‘Vaazha 2’, she may not have imagined that she, too, would grow skyward.
Then came ‘Koodappirannor’. When the lines ‘Ariyathe parayathe, iru konil kazhiyale…’ arrive through Nila’s voice, they carry an innocence that makes the song’s emotion even harder to escape.
With ‘Thaakkol’ from ‘Balan the Boy’, composed by Sushin Shyam, Nila stepped into a track of her own. Sweet, playful and instantly memorable, the song became a favourite in no time.
Nila’s journey in music has only just begun, but each song already bears a little signature of her own. TNIE catches up with the young singer for a chat about music and the exciting road opening before her.
When did you start singing?
My parents say I began singing when I was around two. Both of them sing. My father, Nikhil Raj, is a playback singer, and my mother teaches music to students. So, music has always been part of our home.
I began learning Carnatic music when I was in Class 1. My first opportunity in cinema came through one of my father’s friends. I made my film debut by singing the chorus portion ‘Chembazhukka thottaduthu’ in ‘Kanimanipoove’ from ‘Thudarum’. After that, I got opportunities in Alappuzha Gymkhana, Aashaan, Pallichattambi, Vaazha, etc., I have sung around 10 songs so far.
How do you feel when you hear your songs being played everywhere?
I feel very happy. Several people have sung their own versions of the songs. My teachers and friends also appreciate me. My family is very proud, and seeing them happy makes me happy too.
How did you get the opportunity to sing in ‘Balan the Boy’?
It came after ‘Koodappirannor’ became popular. For ‘Vaazha 2’, I had initially gone to sing the chorus for other songs. Music director Parvatish Pradeep said my voice sounded beautiful. Later, I was given the individual portion beginning with ‘Ariyathe parayathe’.
For Balan too, I went to sing the chorus for ‘Engotta’. During the recording, Sushin Chettan suggested trying an individual track in my voice. That is how I got to sing ‘Thaakkol’.
What has it been like working with different music directors?
They were all very friendly. They take time to explain what they expect from the song. They do not usually explain the entire story to me. Instead, they tell me the feeling that the song should carry.
For ‘Koodappirannor’, I was asked to sing with sadness. For ‘Thaakkol’, Sushin Chettan said it was a song by a school-going child and asked me to sing it playfully.
What are your upcoming projects and dreams?
I have sung a solo song in the upcoming film ‘Half’, composed by Midhun Mukundan. I have also sung a song with the ‘Malayali Monkeys’, who are known for ‘Enthokkeya Ee Kochu Keralathil Nadakkunnath?’. It is for a Tamil film composed by Jen Martin, but the title has not yet been announced.
Apart from music, I am interested in drawing and dancing. But my biggest dream is to become a good singer. I would also love to sing with Shreya Ghoshal, Chithramma and A R Rahman someday.