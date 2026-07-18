‘I would love to sing with Chithramma,’ says singer Nila Raj

For months now, a 10-year-old voice has been following Malayalis everywhere. When Nila Raj sang ‘Vaanile chediye, vaanolam valaru’ in ‘Vaazha 2’, she may not have imagined that she, too, would grow skyward.

Then came ‘Koodappirannor’. When the lines ‘Ariyathe parayathe, iru konil kazhiyale…’ arrive through Nila’s voice, they carry an innocence that makes the song’s emotion even harder to escape.

With ‘Thaakkol’ from ‘Balan the Boy’, composed by Sushin Shyam, Nila stepped into a track of her own. Sweet, playful and instantly memorable, the song became a favourite in no time.

Nila’s journey in music has only just begun, but each song already bears a little signature of her own. TNIE catches up with the young singer for a chat about music and the exciting road opening before her.

When did you start singing?

My parents say I began singing when I was around two. Both of them sing. My father, Nikhil Raj, is a playback singer, and my mother teaches music to students. So, music has always been part of our home.

I began learning Carnatic music when I was in Class 1. My first opportunity in cinema came through one of my father’s friends. I made my film debut by singing the chorus portion ‘Chembazhukka thottaduthu’ in ‘Kanimanipoove’ from ‘Thudarum’. After that, I got opportunities in Alappuzha Gymkhana, Aashaan, Pallichattambi, Vaazha, etc., I have sung around 10 songs so far.

How do you feel when you hear your songs being played everywhere?

I feel very happy. Several people have sung their own versions of the songs. My teachers and friends also appreciate me. My family is very proud, and seeing them happy makes me happy too.