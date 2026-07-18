Kerala’s moon chasers bring the lunar landscape into focus

It all started with two PVC pipes for Sarath Prabhav.

While in Class XII, he fashioned the pipes into a homemade telescope using lenses purchased from the market. It was a longtime dream — to see the moon in all its glory.

Back then, a camera was a luxury for a schoolboy, and mobile phone cameras were still in their infancy. So he would borrow his friends’ phones and photograph the moon through the telescope. “Grainy snaps,” he laughs.

Yet, the moon kept calling him. “I experienced a high as I slowly began discovering the details — the craters, the hills and so on,” he says.

Sarath’s fascination deepened at the Thiruvananthapuram Planetarium, where he became a regular at its evening stargazing sessions.

“There, the telescope opened up a whole new world. I started staying back late just to get a better look at the moon and the stars,” he says.

The boy with the homemade telescope would eventually become a trainer in astro-tourism and astrophotography.

Sarath is not alone. Like him, Rohith K A, a software engineer, also began chasing the moon at a young age. “It is the most accessible celestial body,” he says. “You can see it with the naked eye and capture it even with a smartphone.”

As a child, he had heard stories about the rabbit on the moon. “But when I first looked through a telescope, I saw the craters and the shadows. Quite dreamy... way more fascinating than the rabbit,” he laughs.

For Rohith, the moon was only the beginning. “For most astrophotographers, the moon is the starting point of discovering the enigmatic mysteries of the deep sky,” he says.