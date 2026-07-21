A note of love from Kerala to Cabo Verde

“They really played well — pushing all their mighty opponents to the limit. Moreover, several of their players are from the diaspora. They returned to play for their country. One of them, centre-back Roberto ‘Pico’ Lopes, got a call-up to the national team via LinkedIn,” says Renjith.

“Take their goalkeeper, Vozinha (Josimar Jose Evora Dias). He used to be an electrician and a bus driver. He’s a global superstar now. Such stories make the team really endearing.”

Notably, Cabo Verde assistant coach Humberto Bettencourt himself was once a carpenter and metalworker. In a recent interview with Olympics.com, he recalled: “Growing up, my mother never liked me playing football. As a child and teenager, I played with my friends in secret because whenever she found out, she would scold me. She’d say football wouldn’t amount to anything and wouldn’t put food on the table.”

He adds that he understands why she felt that way. “We lived in a rural area that didn’t even have electricity. There were no televisions — only the radio,” he says. “A lack of information often breeds fear: fear of the unknown, fear of a child leaving their comfort zone.”

Years later, Humberto became coach of a local club. But he lacked formal technical knowledge.

“I started reading everything I could. I had to go to internet cafes because I didn’t have internet at home. I spent hours there searching for information,” says the 51-year-old, adding that a turning point came in the form of an Olympic Solidarity scholarship for advanced coaching education.

‘Everything built from a dream’

Humberto joined the national team in 2020. Cabo Verde, he notes, has experienced continuous waves of emigration throughout its history. Yet its emigrants, and later their children and grandchildren, never lost their bond with the islands.

He made reconnecting with that shared identity central to the team’s journey. Players from the diaspora were encouraged to see themselves not as outsiders. “We showed them how important it was to represent Cabo Verde,” he says.

The World Cup heroics, Humberto believes, have changed how the world sees his country. “There is a Cabo Verde before the World Cup and a Cabo Verde after the World Cup,” he says.

Humberto reveals that his guiding philosophy came from a sports psychology book by Joao Cidral: “Use your mind to win.”

“Everything was built from a dream — a dream shared by many people over many years,” he says.

That’s what Cabo Verde has inspired many to do. To dream.

Police officer Harishbabu M, a former footballer, turns emotional as he speaks about it. “I am reminded of my college days, my teammates. I still remember a prodigy who lived in a ramshackle tarpaulin hut back then,” he says.