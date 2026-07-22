A play unravels Kerala’s buried history of slavery through the Meenachilar

The landscape of Kottayam district, rich in cultural history and environmental beauty, is shaped by a river that has sustained generations.

The Meenachil River, better known as Meenachilar, is more than a waterway. It is memory, history and, for many, an idea of home.

Rising in the hill ranges of Ilaveezhapoonchira, this lifeline of Kottayam flows through Meenachil Taluk, passing towns such as Erattupetta and Pala before emptying into the Vembanad Lake at Kumarakom.

Immortalised almost as a character in Arundhati Roy’s ‘The God of Small Things’, the Meenachilar continues to shape the lives of those who live along its banks. Dramatist Abheesh Shashidharan is one of them.

Over the past decade, Abheesh has travelled the length of the Meenachilar, through the villages and towns along its banks, searching for the stories carried by its gurgling waters.

What began as an attempt to trace his own relationship with the river has evolved into ‘Meenachil R’, a 90-minute play that blends an intimate story of personal growth with the course of the river and its lesser-known history, including the forgotten accounts of the slave trade in Kerala.

The play — an experimental solo, first-person narrative — begins with stories from his childhood and adulthood, deeply tied to the rhythms and ripples of the river.

Abheesh revisits his life through a photograph of himself and his mother standing on the riverbank.

As he leads the audience through his memories, he becomes the little boy who ran to the river and dipped his face into its waters to calm himself after being scolded by his mother.