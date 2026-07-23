Revising Ramayana

Karkidakom, the Malayalam month that falls in July-August, is an astronomical junction marked by several ritual observances. For generations of Malayalis, however, it was also the season of relentless rain, uncertainty and hardship.

Scarcity was so common that the month came to be known in local parlance as ‘panja masam’ — the month of deprivation.

Over the past five decades, though, Karkidakom has acquired another identity. It is ‘Ramayanamaasam’, when Malayalis across the world spend the month reciting the story of Lord Rama.

Originally composed by sage Valmiki and rendered into Malayalam by Thunchath Ezhuthachan in his Adhyatma Ramayanam, the epic is read in homes over 30 days, with each day’s portion completed in sequence.

The observance emerged from a cultural consensus to revive the influence of the Ramayana in Kerala. Since then, it has grown into one of the state’s most enduring traditions.

Even many of those who once opposed the idea back then eventually embraced the idea. “The move brought in a revolution,” says writer Jayaraj Thekkethil.

“Not just culturally, but also as a revival of the Ramayana’s tradition of influencing human and social values across the continent.”

Jayaraj notes that the story of Ram has been adapted across cultures, with about 21 translations in India and many more around the world. A major reason, he says, is the epic’s inherent suppleness, which allows it to adapt to every region where it is retold.

“It also has the flexibility to lend itself to individual interpretation. That is why there are Ramayanas based on different perspectives and versions,” he says.