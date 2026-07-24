CAR T-cell therapy gives back mobility to 68-year-old woman

For nearly two years, 68-year-old Meena (name changed) battled lymphoma, a form of blood cancer, with little sign of improvement. Bedridden and unable to move, she had stopped responding to medicines despite multiple rounds of treatment.

“She was struggling. Often, people lose hope at that age and simply surrender. But we kept looking for treatment options that could help her get back to a normal life,” her husband recalls.

Meena had been undergoing treatment at Medical Trust Hospital in Kochi, where doctors had exhausted conventional options.

“She was under palliative care. We had tried several treatment approaches, and a bone marrow transplant was not possible because she was bedridden,” says Dr Varun Rajan, senior oncologist at the hospital.

A new possibility emerged in October 2023, when CAR T-cell therapy was approved in India.

The treatment, formally known as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, genetically modifies a patient’s own immune cells to recognise and destroy cancer cells.

It has been used internationally since 2017 to treat certain blood cancers, including specific types of leukaemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma.