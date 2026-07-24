This International Self-Care Day, try the 600-second challenge

The phrase self-care, for many, can sound cumbersome. Diets, workouts, yoga, meditation, journaling, decluttering….

And after purchasing gym shoes and clothes, buying plants to make the room greener, and writing three pages of diary entries, the enthusiasm often fizzles out.

The gym membership expires, the plants dry up, the yoga mat remains rolled up in a corner, and the diary turns into a relic of reformation. There goes self-care!

Well aware of this syndrome, experts point out that self-care doesn’t have to be monumental. It can be subtle and simple.

“Can you spare 10 minutes a day on your own wellness?” asks psychologist Seema Girija Lal.

The reason why most self-care decisions fail to sustain is because of the grand plans people make one fine day, she adds.

“The success mantra is to start slow, and make it part of your routine,” says Seema. “Not something you have to do, but something that comes as naturally as brushing your teeth.”

Sounds positive? Easy-peasy? Let’s call it the 600-second challenge. Here we go:

Just breathe

Simple, but powerful. “Every day, in the morning, take 10 minutes to breathe and sit with yourself. No gadget, no newspaper, no distractions. Just you, alone,” says Dr Arun B Nair, psychiatrist at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

“Focus on each inhale and exhale. Let your thoughts flow. Don’t block them. Don’t trail or analyse them. Let them pass through, one by one.”

This simple breathing practice, Dr Arun explains, helps us realign ourselves and not fall prey to intense emotions.

“Sit on a chair and breathe while looking at a tree, painting, or just a plain wall. One can also do it between work, during any quiet moment, or even on a moving bus. It doesn’t require a special place or any investment,” says Dr Arun.

“Many are wary of spiralling thoughts, especially with the information overload in mind. That’s okay. Within a couple of months, we will get comfortable with our thoughts and emotions. Try it and feel the difference.”