Reviving Dhanurvidya: Kerala's quest to bring back traditional archery

I held a traditional bow for the first time at a recent workshop hosted by Agasthyam Kalari in Thiruvananthapuram. Instinctively, I slung it over my shoulder, striking the pose of the warriors I had grown up reading about.

Lord Shiva (Adi Dhanurdhar), Lord Rama, Arjuna, Karna, Ekalavya — the bow had always belonged to legends I grew up listening to. To finally hold one felt exhilarating.

Around me, everyone else was learning to grip the bow, steady themselves and send an arrow towards a target.

The scene reflects a wider revival. Across Kerala, traditional archery is reappearing through workshops, festivals, and kalari training, with core concepts being simplicity, meditative focus and heritage.

Leading the effort is the Indo-Vedic Traditional Archery Association (ITAA), which documents traditions, trains instructors and connects practitioners across India.

For ITAA vice-president Pravin Ramachandran, however, the journey began far from Kerala — in Sharjah, where he trained at a shooting club before learning from traditional archers elsewhere in the Gulf.

What fascinated him was archery stripped to its essentials — bow, arrow, archer and target, without sights, pulleys or elaborate equipment.

Curiosity soon drew him towards the archery described in Indian epics and martial texts. “There were no resources. Then I realised I might have to explore deeper,” he recalls.

That search brought in filmmaker Martin V George. Together they travelled across 14 states documenting India’s surviving archery traditions for their six-part series titled ‘The Way of the Bow – Urban Hermit’.

“I was interested in the journey and meeting people. Pravin was discovering techniques, and I was capturing those moments,” Martin says.