It’s Scrabble-grabble time in Kerala

In an age where childhood and youth are increasingly lived through glowing screens, huddling over a board, a bag of letter tiles and a dictionary may seem delightfully old-fashioned.

And therein lies the joy of Scrabble.

One of the biggest attractions of board games is their simplicity. They require little space or physical activity, relying instead on strategy, vocabulary, memory and critical thinking.

Among them, Scrabble has remained one of the world’s most enduring word games. In Kerala too, it has enjoyed a following. But the game was often viewed as ‘elite’ or ‘nerdy’.

Now, a fresh push through schools and community clubs is seeking to bring the game back into the spotlight.

With the first-ever All India School Scrabble Championship set to be held later this year and Kerala hosting its regional round, organisers and enthusiasts hope a new generation rediscovers the timeless appeal of the word game.

Born during the Great Depression

The origins of Scrabble can be traced back to the Great Depression in the US. In 1938, as the country grappled with economic hardship and widespread unemployment, New York architect Alfred Mosher Butts devised the game as a form of entertainment.

He initially called the game ‘It’, before renaming it ‘Lexiko’ and later ‘Criss-Cross Words’. A few years later, James Brunot of Newtown, Connecticut, acquired the manufacturing rights. He refined the game as we know it today.

He called it Scrabble — which means to scratch or claw or grabble frantically — because it “captures the idea of players digging through a bunch of letter tiles to form the right words”.

The game’s popularity surged across the US during the 1950s. Soon it reached homes across the world. By the mid-1980s, Scrabble entered the competitive circuit, with championships being organised in the US.