Can friendship be bot?

"No one,” Aristotle once said, “would choose a friendless existence on condition of having all the other good things in the world.”

More than two millennia later, the Greek philosopher’s observation still feels current.

The need for companionship has remained constant. What has, however, changed is where people now look for it.

Daily life has become a constant race against the clock, leaving little room for conversation. Friends and family may still be only a tap away, yet not always available at the moment someone needs reassurance, advice or simply a space to think aloud.

Now we have a new kind of companion — an AI chatbot that is always online, and never says, “I will get back later.” Ever-ready with advice, suggestions, reassurance, and even an e-shoulder to cry on.

Twenty-three-year-old Theertha does not remember exactly when talking to AI became part of her daily routine. It did not begin with loneliness, nor did she set out looking for a digital friend.

At first, the exchanges were practical. She sought help with a college presentation, a birthday message she could not quite word and an email to a professor.

Then the questions became more frequent and personal.

‘Which outfit looks better?’

‘Does this message sound too harsh?’

‘Am I overthinking this?’

“Earlier, I would pose such questions to my friends. Now I ask AI first. It’s become an involuntary reliance,” she laughs.