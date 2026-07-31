Bold & Brawny Brezza

Maruti Suzuki’s compact SUV, the Brezza, has been a favourite among youth and family customers since its launch in 2016. Even after the extremely popular diesel engine got discontinued, Brezza could bag the same acceptance with its refined petrol options.
However, Brezza has been at a disadvantage in recent years, as GST rates favoured sub-4-metre petrol cars, with engine capacity below 1,200cc. With a 1,462cc petrol engine unit, it attracted a higher tax rate of 45%, compared to 29% for small cars (including cess). The difference became wider last year, when the GST reforms came into effect.
Well, this issue prompted Maruti to launch a new edition of Brezza with a smaller engine. The new Brezza, which I recently had a go at, has a 998cc engine.
It is turbocharged, meaning more power and torque than the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. GST counts cc, not power and torque. So, the Turbo Brezza is naturally cheaper than the other Brezza!
The prices of the base variants have a difference of `90,000. Now, let’s take a look at the car.
Best things first...
The Brezza 2026 is not a cosmetic facelift. The company introduces the 1-litre turbo petrol engine (named Boosterjet) as well as a new six-speed manual gearbox. The turbo model only has this transmission option. But the 1.5-litre petrol engine (K15C) is paired with either the new gearbox or a six-speed torque convertor automatic. Another innovation is the CNG variants with a factory-fitted under-body CNG tank.
Exterior
From outside, the compact, boxy design remains untouched. There are only minor updates on the exterior. The front fascia has a new grille design, complemented by a new bull bar and skid plate, aiming for a contemporary appeal. It has refreshed dual-tone side cladding and new stylish precision-cut alloy wheels. The rear is almost unchanged.
The new Brezza comes in a good range of colours — orange, beige, black, grey, red, silver and white. It is also available in dual-tone options.
Interior
The Brezza has a new dual-tone dark brown and black interior featuring metallic soft-touch paint finish with glossy black accents. It also has new plush leatherette seats. For elevated comfort, the car has ventilated front seats, a PM2.5 filter with autopurify and AQI display, and a wireless smartphone charger with active cooling.
The new infotainment system (SmartPlay Pro X with 25.65 cm touchscreen) is an upgrade from the 9-inch unit in the outgoing model. It has internet connectivity, 35+ apps, OTA updates, built-in Alexa voice assistant, alongside wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The sound system powered by Arkamys has quality speakers. The 64-colour customisable ambient lighting system is also new to Brezza. The head-up display will also be helpful to the driver.
The leatherette seats in both rows are supportive. The seat ventilation is good, but a bit noisy. Ingress and egress are easy. With a wheelbase of 2500 mm, it offers a spacious cabin and boot.
There is no spare tyre for the new Brezza, following the footsteps of its bigger siblings, Victoris and Grand Vitara. But it comes with a puncture kit. Personally, I don’t think it is a user-friendly change. Though removing the heavy stepney might have resulted in a bump in fuel efficiency.
Safety
The New Brezza has scored 5 stars in the Bharat NCAP safety rating. Apart from the standard features like six airbags, hill hold assist and electronic stability control, the enhanced 360-degree view camera system offers a clearer view of the surroundings. This is complemented by front and rear parking sensors that I found very useful.
Though it lacks a full ADAS suite, it incorporates Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Emergency Stop Signal and Exit Support Warning. During the test drive amid heavy traffic in Mumbai, these features gave me very good alerts.
Performance
The test drive was in the Turbo petrol model’s top variant. The engine has a maximum power output of 109hp at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of torque at 2,000–3,500 rpm. It gets power very fast, without lag. The peak torque at lower rpm is very helpful in most driving situations as it doesn’t require frequent gear shifting.
The six-speed manual gearbox is admirable thanks to the light clutch and precision with which it works. Those who want power and an engaged driving experience will find that the turbo engine-manual gear combo works well. I couldn’t test the fuel efficiency on the busy Mumbai lanes. The company claims 20.47 kmpl. The well-weighted steering, precise braking, nice suspension and predictable handling ensure good driving and travel comfort.
The verdict
With the turbo variants priced between `7.40 lakh and `11.16 lakh, the new Brezza can easily take on the rivals. Actually, those who plan to buy Maruti’s own Fronx will also find the new Brezza a tempting choice. Except for the lack of an automatic transmission option, the Turbo Brezza has almost all boxes ticked. The 1.5-litre engine model will continue to attract a loyal following.
The new six-speed transmission available in both petrol and CNG models will easily win drivers’ votes. The strategy of not making many cosmetic changes while upgrading the components under the hood seems wise and practical.
However, I would personally appreciate a bit more youthful additions to target Gen Z.