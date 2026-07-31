Bold & Brawny Brezza

Maruti Suzuki’s compact SUV, the Brezza, has been a favourite among youth and family customers since its launch in 2016. Even after the extremely popular diesel engine got discontinued, Brezza could bag the same acceptance with its refined petrol options.

However, Brezza has been at a disadvantage in recent years, as GST rates favoured sub-4-metre petrol cars, with engine capacity below 1,200cc. With a 1,462cc petrol engine unit, it attracted a higher tax rate of 45%, compared to 29% for small cars (including cess). The difference became wider last year, when the GST reforms came into effect.

Well, this issue prompted Maruti to launch a new edition of Brezza with a smaller engine. The new Brezza, which I recently had a go at, has a 998cc engine.

It is turbocharged, meaning more power and torque than the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. GST counts cc, not power and torque. So, the Turbo Brezza is naturally cheaper than the other Brezza!

The prices of the base variants have a difference of `90,000. Now, let’s take a look at the car.

Best things first...

The Brezza 2026 is not a cosmetic facelift. The company introduces the 1-litre turbo petrol engine (named Boosterjet) as well as a new six-speed manual gearbox. The turbo model only has this transmission option. But the 1.5-litre petrol engine (K15C) is paired with either the new gearbox or a six-speed torque convertor automatic. Another innovation is the CNG variants with a factory-fitted under-body CNG tank.

Exterior

From outside, the compact, boxy design remains untouched. There are only minor updates on the exterior. The front fascia has a new grille design, complemented by a new bull bar and skid plate, aiming for a contemporary appeal. It has refreshed dual-tone side cladding and new stylish precision-cut alloy wheels. The rear is almost unchanged.

The new Brezza comes in a good range of colours — orange, beige, black, grey, red, silver and white. It is also available in dual-tone options.