'I enjoy creating new words', says singer and composer Muthu

Malayalam cinema was never part of Muthu’s plans. What he could never escape was an inexplicable pull towards music - through singing, composing and writing lyrics.

Trusting that pull, he left the priesthood and travelled to Kochi. He took up whatever jobs came his way to survive, all while searching for a small opening through which he could make music.

That opening has since widened. His music has found its way into films including ED: Extra Decent, Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali, Thalavara, Maine Pyar Kiya, Haal, Paathirathri, Vaazha 2, Pallichattambi, and Pluto. With more releases ahead, including the Prithviraj-starrer Khalifa, and ‘Asalayavale’ finding a wide audience online, Muthu is becoming a name to watch.

For someone who never planned a life in cinema, there is a quiet irony in how far he has come: after years spent searching for a place for his music, one Malayalam release after another now bears his signature.

TNIE speaks to the singer, composer and lyricist about the uncertain road that brought him here.

How did music become part of your life?

Music has been with me since school. I began participating in youth festivals in Class 4, mainly in mappilappattu. Soon, I started writing small songs and singing them to my classmates. There was no ambition behind it; I did it because it made me happy.

Years later, I began singing my original songs on platforms like Clubhouse. A team that heard me approached me to write for them, and that was when I realised music could also become a source of income. Until then, I had mostly remained confined to ghazals and Sufi music. I decided to explore other forms. After moving from Kollam to Kochi, I also began street jamming, which gradually brought me contacts and opportunities in cinema.

What made you decide to step away from the priesthood and pursue music?

I come from an ordinary family, and my father was an imam. So, entering priesthood seemed like a natural choice. But I gradually realised that remaining in that role would not allow me to take my ideas to the larger society or pursue the wider world I believed in.

So, leaving was not very difficult for me because I was mentally prepared for it. The harder part was the reaction from society. My family and friends had always seen me dressed in white, wearing the cap of a priest, so it took them time to understand the change.