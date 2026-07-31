Wild Wild Zest

In a rare occurrence, Kerala hosted the national launch of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles’ latest range, with the company unveiling three new motorcycles in Kochi on Thursday.
Yellow Falcon Adventure, Green Mamba Roadster and Grey Panther Scrambler, collectively the ‘Untamed Trinity’, draw inspiration from three apex creatures of the animal kingdom, with each model designed to embody their distinct characteristics.
Yellow Falcon Adventure (Tubeless) is the leader of the pack, priced at Rs 2.34 lakh (ex-showroom, followed by Green Mamba and Grey Panther, both at Rs 2.06 lakh.
Yellow Falcon Adventure introduces cross-spoke wheels that combine the strength of traditional spoke wheels with the convenience of tubeless tyres. It also introduces a unique grey-and-yellow colourway with signature decals.
The Green Mamba Roadster gets a distinctive matte green finish complemented by a quilted Arabica-brown seat and signature copper decals, while the Grey Panther Scrambler wears a sophisticated metallic grey finish with ribbed Arabica-brown seats and matching tank pads. Built around these standout designs, new-generation Alpha2 and KATAR engines, and rider-focused features, the target is primarily riders under 30.
Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Anupam Thareja, co-founder of Classic Legends, the company that brought both Jawa (2018) and Yezdi (2022) back to the Indian market, said, “Kerala has always had a strong motorcycle connection with Jawa and Yezdi; we often come across many Keralites still preserving photographs of their fathers and grandfathers with our legendary bikes. Also, the consumers here know their stuff; they are focused and ask a lot of questions, and we want to serve such a community.”
Calling the state a rider’s paradise, Thareja added, “One moment you will be riding next to the Arabian Sea, then the tea estates of Munnar, the spice plantations of Wayanad and the backwaters of Alappuzha.... Not many are aware how beautifully diverse the terrain here is.”
Recalling their “rough start” in Kerala a few years back when Jawa was relaunched, Thareja said, “A few months after we entered Kerala, the floods struck, followed by the pandemic. We were disappointed, but I don’t like to forget the past. I like to own it, build on it, and here we are today with a stronger product line and a deeper service network. But most importantly, there’s a lot of commitment and determination.”
To strengthen accessibility and enhance the ownership experience for riders, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has partnered with many prominent dealers to establish 20 touchpoints across Kerala, marking one of the company’s largest single-state network expansions.
Specs:
Yellow Falcon Adventure
Engine Capacity: 334 CC
Max Power: 29.6 PS
Max Torque: 29.6 Nm
Green Mamba Roadster
Engine Capacity: 334 CC
Max Power: 29.1 PS
Max Torque: 29.6 Nm
Grey Panther Scrambler
Engine Capacity: 334 CC
Max Power: 30 PS
Max Torque: 30 Nm