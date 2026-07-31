Wild Wild Zest

In a rare occurrence, Kerala hosted the national launch of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles’ latest range, with the company unveiling three new motorcycles in Kochi on Thursday.

Yellow Falcon Adventure, Green Mamba Roadster and Grey Panther Scrambler, collectively the ‘Untamed Trinity’, draw inspiration from three apex creatures of the animal kingdom, with each model designed to embody their distinct characteristics.

Yellow Falcon Adventure (Tubeless) is the leader of the pack, priced at Rs 2.34 lakh (ex-showroom, followed by Green Mamba and Grey Panther, both at Rs 2.06 lakh.

Yellow Falcon Adventure introduces cross-spoke wheels that combine the strength of traditional spoke wheels with the convenience of tubeless tyres. It also introduces a unique grey-and-yellow colourway with signature decals.

The Green Mamba Roadster gets a distinctive matte green finish complemented by a quilted Arabica-brown seat and signature copper decals, while the Grey Panther Scrambler wears a sophisticated metallic grey finish with ribbed Arabica-brown seats and matching tank pads. Built around these standout designs, new-generation Alpha2 and KATAR engines, and rider-focused features, the target is primarily riders under 30.