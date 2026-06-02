Nature in Gibran’s The Prophet



A hundred and three years ago, in 1923, Kahlil Gibran wove together twenty-six poetic essays on love, marriage, children, work and other themes in his ‘The Prophet’. ‘Almustafa’, who lived in exile in ‘Orphalese’, a fictional city, was bidding farewell to the land. Before he boarded the ship, a prophetess named ‘Almitra’ asked him to speak the final truth to them.

‘The Prophet’ is the answer to all their questions. Translated into more than one hundred languages, the prose-poetry serves as an eternal guide to lost souls.

June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day across the globe. ‘The Prophet’ has a pervading, all - encompassing presence of nature throughout. Gibran asks his listeners to learn selfless generosity from the trees in the orchard.

“You often say, ‘I would give, but only to the deserving’. The trees in your orchard say not so, nor the flocks in your pasture. They give that they may live, for to withhold is to perish”.

Gibran brings sacredness to the dining table. “When you crush an apple with your teeth, say to it in your heart: ‘Your seeds shall live in my body, and the buds of your tomorrow shall blossom in my heart”.