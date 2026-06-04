‘Hridayarekha’: Lines the heart draws

An intellectual husband neglects his lonely wife. She finds a soulmate in another man. The lover flees, for reasons of his own. The husband discovers the emotional betrayal. And there they stand — husband and wife — staring at each other across an unbridgeable chasm of unspoken truth.
London-based theatre ace Manoj Siva’s stage adaptation, ‘Hridayarekha’, returns to this much-explored territory and finds, remarkably, that there is still room to move.
Presented under the auspices of Soorya Natya Kalari and Impro UK, the play was staged recently at Ganesham, a cultural landmark in Thiruvananthapuram shaped by the vision of Soorya Krishnamoorthy.
A telling absence
The most striking departure from familiar adaptations is the treatment of Amal, the lover. In Siva’s play, he appears in just one sequence — music-filled, love-tinged — and speaks not a single line. He exists, instead, in Charulata’s words and in the disturbed silences of her husband Bhupati. It is a bold choice, and it mostly works.
We understand that Amal has been heartless in his leaving. Manoj is content to leave it there.
Tagore wasn’t. He drew Amal as arrogant, demanding, and faintly vain, a man who pestered Charu for attention and wrote more for his own glory than from any genuine feeling. Ray softened him considerably. Soumitra Chatterjee brought an endearing romantic charm and youthful restlessness to the role, making the unspoken tension between Amal and Charu feel mutual, tender and genuinely tragic.
Manoj’s Amal is neither — he is a hazy presence the audience must conjure for themselves.
Charu fills her days with embroidery, music drifting from the radio, and writing. Her loneliness takes shape quietly, against the backdrop of a husband consumed by his newspaper.
Hyper-empathetic by design
What makes the play compelling is not its faithfulness to its source but its psychological honesty. You do not merely watch the triangle. You inhabit it. At different moments, you understand each of them: Charu’s hunger for connection, Bhupati’s oblivious absorption, even Amal’s inability to stay. None of them is a villain. None is entirely innocent.
This feels deliberate. Siva and his cast seem uninterested in moral verdicts. The play is closer in spirit to what might be called Tolstoyan justice. Tolstoy’s conviction that a writer must never judge his characters, only illuminate them with equal and unflinching clarity.
The actors are equal to the material. Soorya Kurup brings quiet sensitivity to Charu, resisting the temptation to play the suffering too loudly. Hari, as Bhupati, delivers his lines well.
Manoj himself carries Amal’s brief, wordless presence with a certain lightness. K B Venu, as Tagore, handles his interpretive role with calm authority.
The cast and crew, from Thiruvananthapuram and beyond, brought the play fully to life. They held a packed house rapt through every note, every movement, every silence.
The stage design earns its keep. A wall papered in newsprint stands on one side — Bhupati’s world. On the other, threads of embroidery hang against the wall — Charu’s. A window sits between them, framing the distance that neither can quite cross.
An open door
As in Ray’s film, the ending refuses to resolve. Charu and Bhupati move toward each other and then stop — or rather, the image stops them. In Ray’s version, the freeze frames are among the most discussed in Indian cinema.
Here, the two figures drift to opposite ends of the stage, leaving the question to the audience.
Is reconciliation possible? Can two people find their way back to each other across that kind of silence?