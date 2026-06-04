‘Hridayarekha’: Lines the heart draws

An intellectual husband neglects his lonely wife. She finds a soulmate in another man. The lover flees, for reasons of his own. The husband discovers the emotional betrayal. And there they stand — husband and wife — staring at each other across an unbridgeable chasm of unspoken truth.

London-based theatre ace Manoj Siva’s stage adaptation, ‘Hridayarekha’, returns to this much-explored territory and finds, remarkably, that there is still room to move.

Presented under the auspices of Soorya Natya Kalari and Impro UK, the play was staged recently at Ganesham, a cultural landmark in Thiruvananthapuram shaped by the vision of Soorya Krishnamoorthy.

A telling absence

The most striking departure from familiar adaptations is the treatment of Amal, the lover. In Siva’s play, he appears in just one sequence — music-filled, love-tinged — and speaks not a single line. He exists, instead, in Charulata’s words and in the disturbed silences of her husband Bhupati. It is a bold choice, and it mostly works.

We understand that Amal has been heartless in his leaving. Manoj is content to leave it there.

Tagore wasn’t. He drew Amal as arrogant, demanding, and faintly vain, a man who pestered Charu for attention and wrote more for his own glory than from any genuine feeling. Ray softened him considerably. Soumitra Chatterjee brought an endearing romantic charm and youthful restlessness to the role, making the unspoken tension between Amal and Charu feel mutual, tender and genuinely tragic.

Manoj’s Amal is neither — he is a hazy presence the audience must conjure for themselves.

Charu fills her days with embroidery, music drifting from the radio, and writing. Her loneliness takes shape quietly, against the backdrop of a husband consumed by his newspaper.