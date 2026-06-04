Must-Visit Offbeat Monsoon Destinations in Kerala

Artists have painted sunsets, poets have celebrated spring, and travellers have crossed continents to witness autumn’s golden spectacle. Yet in Kerala, it is the monsoon that stirs the deepest emotions.

There is this mystic romanticism about it. Mist drapes the hills, rivers gush with renewed life and every shade of green seems richer, creating a landscape that feels both timeless and entirely new.

For many, the season is best enjoyed from the comfort of a steaming cup of tea and favourite monsoon snacks. But beyond the windows lies a different invitation.

The rains unveil hidden trails, secluded waterfalls and mist-covered hamlets that remain overlooked during the rest of the year.

For travellers seeking experiences beyond the usual tourist map, the monsoon offers the perfect excuse to venture into Kerala’s wilderness. Away from the crowds and closer to nature, these offbeat destinations reveal a quieter, more enchanting side of the state. Where rain is not an inconvenience but an essential part of the journey itself.

Konni Adavi Eco Tourism

Very few destinations offer a more memorable setting to enjoy the monsoon than Konni Adavi. Located near Konni in Pathanamthitta district, this ecotourism destination is known for its coracle rides along the Kallar River. Visitors can ride through nearly five kilometres of forest- covered waterway.

The rains bring a special charm to the region, and trekking trails, treehouses and riverside viewpoints provide additional opportunities to explore the area’s natural beauty.

Part of the larger Konni Ecotourism initiative, Adavi combines adventure with tranquillity in equal measure. Whether it is the gentle rhythm of the coracle ride, the sight of rain-drenched forests reflected in the river or the chance to immerse oneself in nature, the destination offers one of Kerala’s most distinctive monsoon experiences.

Nearest city: Konni (10 km), Pathanamthitta (25 km)

Accommodation: Stay options are available at the eco-tourism project’s Bamboo Huts, apart from hotels and homestays in Konni and Pathanamthitta.