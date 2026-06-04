Must-Visit Offbeat Monsoon Destinations in Kerala

Artists have painted sunsets, poets have celebrated spring, and travellers have crossed continents to witness autumn’s golden spectacle. Yet in Kerala, it is the monsoon that stirs the deepest emotions.
There is this mystic romanticism about it. Mist drapes the hills, rivers gush with renewed life and every shade of green seems richer, creating a landscape that feels both timeless and entirely new.
For many, the season is best enjoyed from the comfort of a steaming cup of tea and favourite monsoon snacks. But beyond the windows lies a different invitation.
The rains unveil hidden trails, secluded waterfalls and mist-covered hamlets that remain overlooked during the rest of the year.
For travellers seeking experiences beyond the usual tourist map, the monsoon offers the perfect excuse to venture into Kerala’s wilderness. Away from the crowds and closer to nature, these offbeat destinations reveal a quieter, more enchanting side of the state. Where rain is not an inconvenience but an essential part of the journey itself.
Konni Adavi Eco Tourism
Very few destinations offer a more memorable setting to enjoy the monsoon than Konni Adavi. Located near Konni in Pathanamthitta district, this ecotourism destination is known for its coracle rides along the Kallar River. Visitors can ride through nearly five kilometres of forest- covered waterway.
The rains bring a special charm to the region, and trekking trails, treehouses and riverside viewpoints provide additional opportunities to explore the area’s natural beauty.
Part of the larger Konni Ecotourism initiative, Adavi combines adventure with tranquillity in equal measure. Whether it is the gentle rhythm of the coracle ride, the sight of rain-drenched forests reflected in the river or the chance to immerse oneself in nature, the destination offers one of Kerala’s most distinctive monsoon experiences.
Nearest city: Konni (10 km), Pathanamthitta (25 km)
Accommodation: Stay options are available at the eco-tourism project’s Bamboo Huts, apart from hotels and homestays in Konni and Pathanamthitta.
Paithalmala
Those with a few days to spare and a desire for a scenic drive to the northern reaches of Kerala may find Paithalmala an ideal monsoon getaway. Rising over 1,300 metres above sea level in Kannur district, this hill destination in the Western Ghats offers a refreshing mix of mist-covered landscapes, rolling grasslands and forest trails. The journey itself offers a memorable experience, with the picturesque Ezharakundu Waterfalls being a welcome stop along the way.
A favourite among trekking enthusiasts, Paithalmala can be reached through routes of varying difficulty, making it suitable for both experienced hikers and casual nature enthusiasts. The hills have the best panoramic views of Karnataka’s Kodagu region and are also known for their rich biodiversity, including numerous butterfly species, native plants, and shola forests.
Nearest city: Kannur (65 km), Taliparamba (40 km)
Accommodation: Plenty of homestays and plantation stay options are available around Paithalmala.
Kakkadampoyil
For travellers seeking mist-covered hills and scenic drives without venturing deep into the high ranges, Kakkadampoyil offers a rewarding monsoon getaway. Nestled along the Kozhikode–Malappuram border at the foothills of the Western Ghats, the destination comes alive during the rains, when clouds drift across the valleys, streams flow with fresh rainwater and the hills are cloaked in countless shades of green.
The route to Kakkadampoyil is among its greatest attractions as it offers frequent glimpses of waterfalls and misty landscapes along the way.
Nearby attractions such as Kozhippara Waterfalls and several lesser-known viewpoints are a bonus. Unlike many popular hill destinations that draw large crowds during the season, Kakkadampoyil is quieter. Whether it is the rain-soaked scenery, the cool mountain air or the leisurely drive through the Western Ghats, the destination provides an opportunity to experience the monsoon at a slower pace.
Nearest city: Kozhikode (50km)
Accommodation: Hill-view resorts and homestays in Kakkadampoyil, or stay at the nearby KTDC Tamarind properties in Nilambur and Kondotty.
Illithodu
Located near Malayattoor in Ernakulam district, this riverside destination sits along the banks of the Periyar, where dense forests, winding trails and flowing waters come together to create a tranquil setting.
During the rainy season, the landscape takes on a vibrant green hue, with the river flowing fuller and the surrounding forests echoing with birdsong and the sound of rushing water.
The journey to Illithodu is as much a part of the experience as the destination itself. Forest paths meander through bamboo, teak and other native trees before opening up to views of the Periyar.
The area is popular among families, photographers and nature enthusiasts who come to enjoy riverside walks, birdwatching and the peaceful atmosphere that defines the region. Nearby attractions such as the Malayattoor hills and forest reserve add to its appeal.
Nearest city: Kochi (55 km)
Accommodation: Stay options are available at nature resorts and homestays in Malayattoor and Thattekad.
Kariyathumpara
Planning a food trip to Kozhikode to savour biryani, halwa and flavourful Malabari snacks on a rainy day? Set aside a few hours to venture beyond the city and discover Kariyathumpara, a scenic retreat that becomes even more captivating during the monsoon. Located on the route to Kakkayam, this nature spot is surrounded by misty hills, lush greenery and flowing streams that come alive with the rains.
Large rock formations, shallow cascading waters and natural pools create a refreshing setting where visitors can enjoy the cool weather. The landscape, framed by forested slopes and distant hill ranges, offers plenty of opportunities for photography and leisurely walks.
Kariyathumpara also serves as a convenient base for exploring nearby attractions such as Kakkayam Dam, Vayalada and other nature-filled destinations in the region. A lesser-known destination, it offers a fresh view of the Malabar—one that stays with visitors and keeps them wanting to come back again.
Nearest city: Kozhikode (45 km)
Accommodation: Riverside resorts, homestays and guesthouses around Kariyathumpara and Kakkayam make convenient bases for exploring the region.
Arippa
If the sight of rain-soaked forests and the sound of birdsong are enough to draw travellers outdoors, Arippa offers both in abundance. Nestled at the foothills of the Western Ghats along the border of Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, this ecotourism destination comes alive during the rainy season, when its forests, streams and wetlands turn a rich shade of green.
Known for its remarkable biodiversity, Arippa is a favourite among birdwatchers, with hundreds of bird species recorded in the region. Nature lovers can explore forest trails that wind through dense vegetation, while treks to the area’s freshwater swamp forests offer a closer look at one of Kerala’s unique ecosystems.
Beyond its natural attractions, Arippa also offers visitors a chance to learn about the traditions and lifestyles of indigenous communities through guided village visits. Combining wilderness, wildlife and cultural experiences, this lesser-known destination provides a refreshing alternative to crowded tourist spots.
Nearest city: Kollam (40 km), Thiruvananthapuram (50 km)
Accommodation: Eco-resorts and nature retreats in the Thenmala–Aryankavu region, or opt for accommodation closer to Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.