The quest that revealed a new tree species in the Western Ghats

Humboldia may sound hefty, but it is, in reality, a sweet-flowering tree found in some of the most serene woods of the tropics. A botanical beauty that has fascinated scientists and taxonomists for decades.

Kerala’s own green treasure house, the Agasthyamala Biosphere Reserve, a 3500 sq.km stretch at the southernmost tip of the Western Ghats, is home to this genus.

So far, 11 species of Humboldtia have been identified. Ten occur in the Western Ghats and one in Sri Lanka, making the genus largely endemic to the Western Ghats.

One variant spotted beside a gurgling brook in the Shendurney Wildlife Sanctuary in Kollam in 2010 took 12 years to reveal its secret. Another four years of study and scrutiny followed.

And finally, it was recently recognised as Humboldtia nairiana, a new species named after veteran botanist and Kerala Academy of Sciences president G M Nair.

Former director of the Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute (JNTBGRI), Nair is remembered for mentoring young researchers eager to explore forests in search of nature’s hidden gems.

And the JNTBGRI team that discovered the species — E S Santosh Kumar, S M Shereef and T Sabu — had once benefited from his guidance.

Their discovery is the latest reminder of the remarkable biodiversity hidden within the Western Ghats. Notably, a few years earlier, the same team had discovered another rare and endemic Humboldtia species at Ponmudi. They named it Humboldtia ponmudiana after the place where it was found.