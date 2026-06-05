Tuning random whistles into records

For many children, whistling is a playful pastime. For Aishwarya R Nair of Alappuzha, it became a rare artistic talent that has earned national and international recognition.

Her journey began with a “family tradition”. Her father would whistle tunes to announce his return from work, inspiring Aishwarya to imitate him.

She started whistling at the age of eight, despite being discouraged by superstitions that associated the habit with bad luck and considered it unsuitable for girls.

“I was often told not to whistle, but I kept practising quietly. Eventually, I could whistle entire songs and perform them for my classmates, whose encouragement gave me confidence,” she recalls.

Her first public performance came during her college years at All Saints’ College, Thiruvananthapuram, where she received enthusiastic applause at a fresher’s day event. Determined to develop her talent, she joined the Indian Whistlers Association and later became part of World of Whistlers, a Malayali community recognised by several record books.