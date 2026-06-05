Tuning random whistles into records

For many children, whistling is a playful pastime. For Aishwarya R Nair of Alappuzha, it became a rare artistic talent that has earned national and international recognition.
Her journey began with a “family tradition”. Her father would whistle tunes to announce his return from work, inspiring Aishwarya to imitate him.
She started whistling at the age of eight, despite being discouraged by superstitions that associated the habit with bad luck and considered it unsuitable for girls.
“I was often told not to whistle, but I kept practising quietly. Eventually, I could whistle entire songs and perform them for my classmates, whose encouragement gave me confidence,” she recalls.
Her first public performance came during her college years at All Saints’ College, Thiruvananthapuram, where she received enthusiastic applause at a fresher’s day event. Determined to develop her talent, she joined the Indian Whistlers Association and later became part of World of Whistlers, a Malayali community recognised by several record books.
Her skill also earned her appearances on television programmes such as ‘Red Carpet’, ‘Comedy Masters’, ‘Super Star’ and ‘Kidilam’.
Aishwarya has received several honours, including the Trueworth World Record Award. She was also recognised by the Talent Book of World Records for participating in a record-setting patriotic song event. She was also featured recently in the ‘London Herald Magazine’.
“I am the first woman and the first artist to be featured among the Malayali achievers listed by the magazine. That recognition feels very special,” she says.
Currently working with an insurance company in Changanassery, Aishwarya continues to pursue her goal of earning a Guinness World Record.
“Musical whistling is a skill that develops through practice, breath control and discipline. Learning Carnatic music helped me improve my technique considerably,” she says.
Above all, she credits her family for her success. “My brother Ashwin and my husband Sunil Kumar have supported me throughout this journey. Their encouragement has been my greatest strength,” she says.