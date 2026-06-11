Into the hoods

It was a selfie of sorts with brushes and strokes. Shivani Sunu’s self-painting has her standing in front of her home. It is intimate yet sombre — the fading light of the day accentuating shadows— illustrating memories past.

“It was all inspired by Shirley Jackson’s book The Haunting of Hill House,” says Shivani. “While reading it, I found myself thinking about how a house can be alive, not literally, but emotionally,” she notes.

Her takeaway from the book is abundantly spread out in her work, displayed at the recently concluded degree show of the College of Fine Arts, Thiruvananthapuram. The house is not mere background. “It shows how the spaces we live in become part of who we are,” Shivani says.

Shivani’s work reflects the mood at the annual degree show. Intimate and personal, with a surge of energy that fills the campus with installations, paintings, and experiments that portrayed the spirit of a graduating class ready to step into the wider world. There was a pulse of transformation as well, an instinct balanced with discipline, and tonnes of memories reshaped into meaning in every bit of the work on show.

Among the works, one interesting piece is an installation where letters form the shape of sparrows waiting in line.

Titled ‘Gabriel’, in the work Alroy Biju has drawn ideas from his mental sketches from childhood and evolved them into a functional typographic system. Displayed on folded panels, the black illustrations blended seamlessly into letters and numbers, bridging the organic with the symbolic.