When a football scuffle turned into ‘bloodsport’

Crimes, at times, happen over trivial reasons. You need not have gunpowder in blood to execute a grave crime, even murder. A silly matter can escalate into bloody episodes of violence, just like what happened at this idyllic village in Thiruvananthapuram.

It was a Saturday when Sivasurya, an 18-year-old, was killed by a group of youngsters — all below the age of 22 — while settling a beef over what might seem to be a silly matter.

Almost 18 months ago, Sivasurya had a dispute with a group of teenagers while playing football on a sports turf near Pallichal. He had allegedly fouled a rival player, Karthikeyan, during the match. There was a brief scuffle, which was normal owing to the adrenaline rush, but things did not stop there.

What should have ended in the grassy turf snowballed into an intense personal rivalry.

Whenever Karthikeyan and his friends met Sivasurya, they exchanged stony stares. Soon the phone calls started with warnings of bloody revenge.

On the night of June 6, their intentions, advertently or otherwise, turned true.

Karthikeyan and his friends — Ajith, Aromal and Priya Darshan — summoned Sivasurya from his workplace to Vedivachankovil. They said they wanted to end the rivalry forever.

Sivasurya agreed and reached the place. As they began to talk, an argument broke out between Sivasurya and others. Soon it turned physical. During the struggle, Karthikeyan allegedly tossed Sivasurya to the glass façade of a textile shop.