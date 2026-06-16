Blood Donation: A simple act that saves lives

Yet another World Blood Donor Day passed by on June 14. How many of you noticed it or paused to think about it? Seeking to raise awareness about the importance of voluntary blood donation and the need for safe blood supplies, the day was first observed in 2004. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Karl Landsteiner, whose pioneering work laid the foundation for modern blood transfusion practices (Nobel Prize winner for ABO Blood Grouping).

The theme for this year was ‘One Drop of Humanity, Give Blood, Save Lives’ —a reminder of the life-saving impact of donating blood. It also reflects the spirit of compassion and reminds us that a single donation can make a significant difference in the lives of patients requiring urgent medical care.

Blood is an essential component of healthcare and cannot be manufactured artificially. It is used in trauma care, major surgeries, cancer treatment, organ transplantation and the management of conditions such as anaemia, thalassemia and haemophilia. Since donated blood can be separated into red blood cells, plasma, and platelets, one donation has the potential to benefit more than one patient.

Every unit of donated blood represents hope for individuals facing serious illnesses, accidents, surgeries or childbirth-related emergencies.